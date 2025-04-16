Nick Khan Reveals The Surprising Top Merchandise Seller At WWE Events Right Now
WWE President Nick Khan has revealed which superstar sells the most merchandise at events in the company right now.
Khan appeared as a guest on the Bill Simmons podcast on April 16th where he discussed a number of topics, including WWE's underdog status in the entertainment industry and whether he expects to see more talent jumping from AEW to WWE in the future.
During the episode, Khan and Simmons also discussed Cena's heel turn, and when Simmons mentioned merchandise, Khan chimed in confirming that despite the turn, Cena is the top merchandise seller at nearly event for the company.
“John Cena’s merchandise is still off the charts. Top of show at every event, or almost every event.- Nick Khan
Khan would then comment on the decision for Cena to turn heel after nearly 20 years, and the collective agreement to make it happen.
"The sort of collective decision to make that heel turn, Triple H, Cena, Dwayne Johnson, Cody. Everyone immediately on board with the whole thing.”
Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber was one of the most shocking in wrestling history, perhaps only eclipsed by Hulk Hogan joining the N.W.O. at WCW Bash at the Beach in 1996.
Watch the full segment at WWE Elimination Chamber below.
