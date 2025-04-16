Seth Rollins Reveals Whether He'd Accept A UFC Fight With CM Punk
Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk inside a UFC octagon? Rollins says he'd take that fight if Dana White wanted to book it.
Rollins joined RG3 on Outta Pocket and openly answered a question about fighting CM Punk for real. Rollins said he wouldn't do it backstage in a locker room, but confirmed that if he had the right amount of time and an offer from Dana White, he's strap on the MMA gloves and go.
"Sure, I would," Rollins said on whether or not he'd fight CM Punk for real. "I'm not just going to bust into his locker room backstage and start lighting him up, but if Dana White wanted to book CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a first-ever non-UFC fighter vs. non-UFC fighter fight on one of his cards, I'd put on the gloves and give it a go. Give me a few months, give me a training camp. I think I could handle myself."
Rollins and Punk have a long history together and have clashed ever since Punk returned to WWE in 2023. The two stars are 1-1 in singles matches against the other so far in WWE. Punk was victorious in their first match -- a main event showdown in the first WWE Raw on Netflix. In March, Punk lost to Rollins in a Cage Match.
CM Punk has had two UFC fights. Both were definitive losses and he has not competed in MMA since. Rollins has not ever competed in MMA.
This weekend at WrestleMania, Rollins and Punk will add to their rivalry when the wrestle each other and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match in the night one main event. Rollins stood tall over CM Punk to close this week's episode of Raw and seemingly has the momentum heading into the weekend.
WrestleMania is on April 19 and April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Other announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
