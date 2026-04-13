Kevin Knight Wins the Vacant TNT Championship at AEW Dynasty

Kevin Knight is the new TNT Champion in AEW.

Knight defeated a locker room of contenders in a special Casino Gauntlet Match at the AEW Dynasty PPV on Sunday night. The match began with Tommaso Ciampa and Rush as the first two competitors, but then kept rolling with members of The Death Riders, Mike Bailey, Anthony Bowens, Kevin Knight, and others.

The match was added to the Dynasty card after Kyle Fletcher vacated the TNT Championship last week. Fletcher was put on the injured list for AEW and was forced to forfeit his championship because of it. There is no timetable for when Fletcher may return to the ring.

#AndNEW!



‘THE JET’ Kevin Knight @Jet2Flyy is the NEW TNT Champion!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/BjbcyAVc8g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

The finish of the match saw Knight connect with his UFO Splash while Daniel Garcia had a submission hold on Mike Bailey, who happens to be tag team partners with Knight. Knight hit the move and then grabbed Garcia for a pin.

After the match, Bailey looked on and was seemingly disappointed as Knight celebrated in the ring with the audience. The commentary team noted that the Knight victory may have an impact on their team moving forward.

The Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW Dynasty was loaded with action

Tommaso Ciampa | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

As for the rest of the match, it was packed with action from the start. The Death Riders worked together early in order to get momentum in the match. Pac hit the Black Arrow multiple times, including from the top turnbuckle all the way to the outside of the ring. Bandido and Rush had a few nice spots together and Ciampa was the glue that held everything together, including the multi-person over-the-top-rope spots that were featured.

This was the third annual Dynasty event for AEW. The PPV brand started in 2024. The show opened with a stellar tag team match between The Young Bucks and The Don Callis team of Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita. The Young Bucks won the match when Takeshita gave up on his partner.

KEVIN KNIGHT HAS DONE IT! @Jet2Flyy is the NEW TNT Champion!



Watch #AEWDynasty LIVE on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/O1bQ4477LX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026

Okada and Takeshita got physical during the match. When it came time for Takeshita to try and help Okada, he didn't do it. The Bucks were able to hit Okada with a Meltzer Driver and earned the victory.

In other tag team action on the show, FTR defeated Adam Copeland and Christian Cage to retain the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships. Copeland was busted open during the match and ended up taking the loss.

The AEW Dynasty main event is MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Men's World Championship.