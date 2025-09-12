Kyle Fletcher Not Original Opponent For Hangman Adam Page At AEW All Out [Report]
Kyle Fletcher is looking to make a bit of history later this month at AEW All Out.
The Protostar is set to challenge Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, and if he successfully dethrones the much beloved cowboy, he'll officially become the first competitor in All Elite Wrestling to hold both the men's world title and the TNT Championship at the same time.
Barely a month into his first reign as TNT Champion, Fletcher has suddenly been thrust under the main event spotlight by feuding with Page. Much to his credit, the always impressive 26-year-old has looked and acted like every bit of a credible contender to become the company's next top guy.
Some folks, however, may be curious to know why Fletcher was put in position to challenge Hangman when he's so early into his own title reign. It turns out Kyle's All Out plans were dramatically changed due to a recent injury, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
After missing over a year of action due to multiple injuries, and then outside television commitments, Wardlow was hurt immediately upon his return to action at Forbidden Door. The fear is that he suffered a pectoral tear and is set to miss significant time away from the ring.
"This affected immediate creative plans at the top of the card in All Elite Wrestling," Ross Sapp said in his report Thursday evening. "One of the top matches that was planned for AEW All Out was to be Wardlow challenging Hangman Page for the AEW Men’s World Heavyweight Championship. Kyle Fletcher was made as an audible after the fact."
Those within AEW were said to be very happy with how the direction for the AEW World Championship match turned out, despite Wardlow's unfortunate situation.
"We're told that a heavy point of conversation at MJF's wedding last weekend was how bad everyone felt for Wardlow getting sidelined again," Ross Sapp said.
The Takedown on SI wishes Wardlow the best and quickest recovery possible.
AEW All Out Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship
"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander for AEW Women's World Championship
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho for the TBS Championship
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match
Ricochet & Gates Of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP)
