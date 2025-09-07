How To Watch AEW All Out 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
On a stacked day of wrestling, AEW will hold a PPV in Canada for the first time in over two years with All Out Toronto.
All Out Toronto will be the first All Out since 2020 to not take place in the Chicago area. It also marks the first AEW PPV to be available for streaming on HBO Max.
After the success of All In Texas in an afternoon time slot and WWE Wrestlepalooza taking place on the same day, the start time of All Out Toronto has been officially moved to 3 p.m. EST.
So far, three matches have been announced for the card. Two decades in the making, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will continue their reunion tour in their own backyard of Toronto, Canada. Since reconciling, both men have pledged to help each other defeat their respective enemies.
At Forbidden Door London, Cage and Copeland defeated Cage's former "family", Kip Sabian and Killswitch. Now they set their sights on Copeland's former friends, FTR, who put him out of action earlier this year at Dynasty.
Ricochet and Gates of Agony will face The Hurt Syndicate in trios action. Now that Ricochet has built a faction of his own, he's been on a quest for revenge on The Hurt Syndicate for how they rejected him when he tried to use their business card earlier this year. Most notably, Ricochet and Gates of Agony played an active role in costing Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin the tag titles at Forbidden Door.
Ricochet issued the challenge for All Out and The Hurt Syndicate accepted. MVP, who typically serves in a managerial role for the group of esteemed veterans, will be lacing up his boots for his second match since joining the AEW roster.
The inaugural AEW Women's World Champion Riho made a triumphant return to AEW after over a year of out action due to injury. She made a surprise appearance on Dynamite to save Alex Windsor from a post-match attack from TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Shortly after, it was made official that Riho would challenge Moné for the TBS Championship at All Out.
This is a dream match that has been in the making since AEW Big Business. Riho was the first woman that Mercedes Moné interacted with on AEW TV on the night of her debut and All Out will mark their first time locking horns in the ring.
Here is everything we know about AEW All Out from Toronto, Canada. Check back for updates as more matches are announced for the event.
AEW All Out Toronto date:
Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
AEW All Out Toronto time:
Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
AEW All Out Toronto location:
Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
How To Watch AEW All Out Toronto 2025:
Streaming: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.
AEW All Out Toronto (Announced):
Ricochet & Gates Of Agony vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, & MVP)
Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. FTR
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Riho for the TBS Championship
