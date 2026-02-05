Tommaso Ciampa Makes Bold Claim About Current AEW Run

Tommaso Ciampa made his AEW debut on Dynamite last week after a long run with WWE.

In his first match, CIampa became a champion. On last week's episode of AEW Collision, Ciampa accepted Mark Briscoe's TNT Championship open challenge and beat Briscoe for the title. On this week's Dynamite, Ciampa said he would respect Briscoe and the TNT title legacy and keep the open challenge rolling this week.

In late January, Ciampa revealed that he would not be signing a new deal with the WWE. In the same post, the former NXT Champion said that he hoped to wrestle for 10 more years. According to Ciampa, he wants all of those to be with AEW.

In a new interview with UncrownedCiampa said he plans for AEW to be the final stop of his in-ring career.

“I want to be a part of that movement and I’m willing to work my way through that. I told them the first time we had a discussion, I ain’t here for a cup of coffee and I ain’t going anywhere. This is it, man. Final stop. We’ve got 10 years. Let’s see what we get out of it.” Tommaso Ciampa

Ciampa spent the last 10 years of career in NXT and WWE. He was a part of the NXT black and gold surge and was a multiple-time champion for the promotion.

Ciampa had, arguably, the most iconic feud in NXT history against Johnny Gargano, headlining multiple NXT TakeOver events and episodes of the show. Both men were also a part of the historic NXT tag team, DIY.

Ciampa was a WWE main roster call-up in 2022. In 2024, DIY reformed after both he and Gargano were drafted to the SmackDown brand in the WWE Draft.

Tommaso Ciampa and Mark Briscoe | All Elite Wrestling

Tommaso Ciampa always had an AEW run in the back of his mind

In an exclusive interview with The Takedown on SI, Ciampa said he had been thinking about a move to AEW for a long time.

“It's something I've been leaning towards for quite some time,” Ciampa said. “I don't know that I can say there's one sole factor that led to it or caused it. I think it's one of those things when your contract is coming to an end, you naturally have discussions.”

Plenty of dream matches await Ciampa in AEW. Bouts against Jon Moxley, Adam Page, Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, Andrade, Swerve Strickland, and others are potential main events on television and PPV.

Ciampa will have his first TNT Championship defense on this week's episode of AEW Collision. He'll defend against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli in a Triple Threat Match.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

AJ Styles Explains Why He Kept His Gloves on Following Royal Rumble Loss

Ricochet Claims WWE Run Tarnished His Legacy

"Hangman" Adam Page Reflects On His Recent AEW World Championship Run (Exclusive)

Royce Keys' WWE Main Roster Status Reportedly Revealed