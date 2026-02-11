AEW Dynamite Preview (2/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

With Grand Slam Australia mere days away, the balance of power in AEW has multiple opportunities to shift on tonight's edition of Dynamite in Ontario, CA.

The months-long dispute between Kris Statlander and Thekla will potentially come to a head later tonight. Thekla has pinned Statlander in trios action, while the AEW Women's Champion defeated the Toxic Spider in their singles match that followed. Both women have gotten the better of the other in the past and are eager to settle the score.

After dealing with several attacks from the Triangle of Madness, including being relentlessly whipped with Thekla's belt on Collision, Statlander announced that the stipulation for their second singles encounter would be a strap match. Tonight marks the first time the match type will be applied for an AEW women's match.

With Thekla and the Triangle of Madness aligned with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, while Statlander is backed by Babes of Wrath, the likelihood of other people getting involved in this evening's world title clash is high, if not expected. Will Kris Statlander show Thekla the power of "Straplander" and retain, or will Thekla finally accomplish her goal of making the AEW Women's World Championship toxic?

Who else will head Down Under for Grand Slam Australia?

Kyle Fletcher | All Elite Wrestling

Several of AEW's biggest stars still have no plans announced for Grand Slam Australia, the most notable being Sydney native Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher has been looking to get back on the right track after losing the TNT Championship and the Continental Classic semifinal at the end of 2025. He's decided to heed the advice of Don Callis and chase the TNT Championship once again.

After Tommaso Ciampa successfully completed his first TNT title defense on Collision against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli, Fletcher made his way to the ring to confront the champion. He laid down a challenge for the TNT Championship tonight, reasoning that he wants to walk into his hometown as a champion at Grand Slam Australia this weekend.

With Ciampa seemingly unstoppable since joining AEW two weeks ago, can Fletcher regain the TNT Championship and bring his "Hero's Welcome" to life, or will the Psycho Killer force him to find another route to Grand Slam Australia?

Setting the record straight

Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland haven't seen eye-to-eye since entering each other's orbit in January. At first, the tension could be attributed to both men set their sights on regaining the AEW World Championship, as well as their mutually complicated histories with "Hangman" Adam Page.

However, Strickland's attempt to help Omega in his war with the Don Callis Family last week backfired and created an opening for Andrade El Idolo to cheat and defeat Omega to punch his ticket to Grand Slam Australia. A brawl between the two former world champions ensued, and the bad blood runs deeper than ever.

Tonight, Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland get an opportunity to set the record straight about the root of their issues with each other in a face-to-face interview. What will be the outcome?

New #1 contenders?

The next challengers for FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championships will be decided in a three-way tag team match.

So far, AEW's newest signings, The Rascalz, have qualified after picking up big wins on Collision against CRU and in the Parking Lot Brawl versus Grizzled Young Veterans, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith. While Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz have wrestled on behalf of The Rascalz in AEWS already, tonight will mark Myron Reed's AEW in-ring debut.

Three-time AEW tag champions, the Young Bucks, have qualified after defeating GOA last Saturday. The Bucks will have the home crowd advantage with their backyard of Ontario, CA, hosting this evening's edition of Dynamite.

The final spot in the three-way is a wild card, meaning that the next number one contenders will be very unpredictable. Which team will be the wild card, and which team will be up next on FTR's radar?

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Kris Statlander vs. Thekla in a Strap Match for the AEW Women's World Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship

Kenny Omega & Swerve Strickland Face-to-Face Interview

The Rascalz vs. Young Bucks vs. Wild Card in a 3-Way Tag Team #1 Contenders Match

