Latest On Malakai Black's Rumored AEW Departure & Possible Return To WWE
Malakai Black has had his name in the news more often than he'd like the last few days, but there's a growing belief that his time in AEW has come to an end.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was the first to report Thursday that Black's contract with All Elite Wrestling was up soon and that he was not expected to stay with the company. On Friday, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reportedly similar, but with a more in depth time frame.
"PWInsider.com is told by several sources that Black is believed to be leaving the company and that he is expected to be a free agent sometime in the area of February/March. Black is still technically under contract but those we have spoken with believe he is done with any future appearances."
Dave Meltzer has heard much of the same, but added in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE is preparing for Black's return to the company. At the very least, preliminary creative discussions have taken place.
"There was also talk from WWE that he was expected there when his contract expires. That’s been the case for a while, but evidently there has been talk in WWE creative about him of late."
Black spent five years in WWE before he was released in the summer of 2021. The former NXT Champion debuted a little over a month later in AEW and has spent the last three plus years building his House of Black stable.
Julia Hart sat down for a new interview with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture and spoke about Malakai's expected AEW departure and what it could mean for her moving forward.
“He has been such a great rock for me and I appreciate everything he’s ever done with me. The rumors aren’t confirmed or anything, so I don’t know what exactly is going on. Anything could be happening. We don’t know. So, it’s just a matter of fact whatever happens, happens, and I’m happy for him no matter what happens, and I think House of Black will be okay."
The Takedown on SI will have our own interview with Julia Hart dropping next Wendesday ahead of AEW Maximum Carnage.
