TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, Signs Contract Extension With TNA
TNA World Champion, Nic Nemeth, has signed a contract extension with TNA.
PWInsider is reporting that Nemeth's original deal was set to expire at the start of this year, but that the two sides were able to come to an agreement and keep the former WWE star with the company longer. The report does not indicate how long Nemeth extended for.
MORE: Tessa Blanchard Makes TNA Return At Final Resolution
Nemeth made his TNA debut nearly a year ago at the Hard to Kill PPV event in 2024. Nemeth won the TNA World Championship at Slammiversary in 2024 and has held that title ever since. During his time with the promotion, Nemeth has also wrestled Steve Maclin and feuded with The System.
Nemeth was released from WWE in September of 2023 after a nearly 20-year run with the company. He is a former WWE World Champion, Intercontinental Champion, US Champion, and Tag Team Champion.
In TNA, he's successfully defended the world championship against Mustafa Ali, Josh Alexander, Moose, and Joe Hendry. At the upcoming Genesis PPV next week, he'll once again defend the title against Hendry.
