Janel Grant Issues Response To Vince McMahon, WWE, And SEC Settlement
The team for Janel Grant issued a statement on the settlement that Vince McMahon and the SEC agreed to on Friday, which ended the investigation into improper payments made by McMahon during his time as CEO of WWE.
The settlement fined McMahon $400,000 and ordered him to reimburse WWE $1.3 million for violating "the Securities and Exchange Act, by knowingly circumventing WWE's internal accounting controls and that he directly or indirectly made or caused to be made false or misleading statements to WWE's auditor."
MORE: Vince McMahon And WWE Submit New Motion In Janel Grant Case
McMahon responded to the settlement with a statement of his own on Friday:
"The case is closed. Today ends nearly three years of investigation by different governmental agencies. There has been a great deal of speculation about what exactly the government was investigating and what the outcome would be. As today's resolution shows, much of that statement was misguided and misleading.- Vince McMahon
"In the end, there was never anything more to this than minor accounting errors with regard to some personal payments that I made several years ago while I was CEO of WWE. I'm thrilled that I can now put all this behind me."
Janel Grant, who is currently suing Vince McMahon for allegeded sexual abuse, misconduct, and human trafficking during her time as an employee of WWE, issued her own statement on the settlement.
“During his time leading WWE, Vince McMahon acted as if rules did not apply to him, and now we have confirmation that he repeatedly broke the law to cover up his horrifying behavior, including human trafficking. The SEC’s charges prove that the NDA Vince McMahon coerced Ms. Grant into signing violates the law, and therefore her case must be heard in court. While prosecutors for the Southern District of New York continue their criminal investigation, we look forward to bringing forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation Ms. Grant endured at WWE by Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis.”- Janel Grant's legal team
The Janel Grant lawsuit against McMahon is still active.
