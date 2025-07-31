Major Update On AEW's Pay-Per-View Library On HBO Max
AEW fans have finally gotten the news they've been waiting for since the company's launch, as the promotion's pay-per-views are now easily accessible.
Tony Khan struck a deal with Warner Bros. Discovery last year, extending AEW's programming on the latter's platforms while also securing live streaming of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision on HBO Max.
The plan has also been to include pay-per-views on HBO Max, though Khan has noted on several occasions that the live streaming technology has not been rolled out as of yet to support this.
On Thursday, though, the platform had a major breakthrough as far as AEW content is concerned.
All AEW pay-per-views, labeled as "AEW Special Events," have been added to HBO Max for immediate streaming at no additional cost for an existing plan. This begins with the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing show and runs through AEW Worlds End 2024, which saw Jon Moxley defeat "Hangman" Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, and Jay White in a four-way to retain the AEW World Championship.
The Future of AEW Pay-Per-Views
Previously, AEW pay-per-views were only available on certain individual platforms had the customer purchased the in the past, though AEW's distribution has changed drastically since its launch in 2019.
It is not clear as of yet as to when the live streaming for pay-per-views will be available on the HBO Max platform, though it has been anticipated that it will occur in 2025. There could be some uncertainty come the end of AEW's media rights deal, however, as Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting back into two separate entities in the next year.
