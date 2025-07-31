Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Reportedly Scrapped Hulk Hogan Movie
Details have been revealed on a Hulk Hogan movie that was in the works.
Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after reportedly suffering cardiac arrest.
WWE paid tribute to the legendary superstar on its most recent Raw, SmackDown, and NXT shows, and many others such as Vince McMahon, The Rock, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, and Sting shared statements on social media regarding Hogan’s passing.
While WWE and Netflix will chronicle his life via a docuseries that had quietly been in production since 2024, there’s one Hogan-focused project that doesn’t appear to be moving forward.
According to TMZ, Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon had planned to make a biopic about Hogan’s battle with Gawker Media, which centered around Gawker releasing a sex tape of Hogan. The tape also included racial remarks by Hogan directed towards the person that his daughter, Brooke Hogan, was dating at the time.
TMZ reports that the decision was “made a while ago” to scrap the project and it was not related to his passing.
Sources close to Hogan, who was not involved with the project, reportedly stated that he would “pursue legal action” if the Affleck and Damon-led movie “crossed a line.”
Hogan had announced the launch of his Real American Freestyle wrestling league - along with longtime friend and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff - back in April.
The promotion will move forward with its first show on August 30 in Cleveland.
