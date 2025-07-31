Wrestling On FanNation

Alexa Bliss Comments On A Potential Program With The Wyatt Sicks

Will we ever see Alexa Bliss, Uncle Howdy and the rest of the family work together in WWE?

Rick Ucchino

Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss / WWE.com

Alexa Bliss is leaving the door open to working with the Wyatt Sicks down the line.

There was a great deal of speculation that the five-time Women's Champion would align with the group or even lead them upon her return to WWE back in February, given her history with the late Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt), but that has not come to fruition to this point.

While certain elements of the demonic Alexa Bliss from the Thunderdome Era still exist, such as her wrestling attire and her doll Lilly, the supernatural aspects of her character appear to have been left behind. When asked by Fox News Digital whether a full blown return to the dark side could happen one day, Alexa gave the classic WWE response of never say never.

“Windham always said, ‘Alexa and I will always be connected and when it happens and when we reconnect, it’s gonna be something big.’ So, whether that’s with the Wyatt Sicks or something else, I don’t know. Maybe we get a different side of Charlotte (Flair). I don’t know. It’s WWE, you never know what’s going to happen."

WWE has found something with the pairing of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair as they continue to grow in popularity with each passing week.

The former rivals may not want to admit that their friends on screen just yet, but the Allies of Convenience may be calling themselves Women's Tag Team Champions after this weekend.

“I’m having a lot of fun tagging with Charlotte and seeing where that dynamic goes," Alexa said. "Obviously, I’m still always going to have a piece of Bray with me with the jacket and the skirt and the character and just kinda keeping it in that same vein in case [working with the Wyatts] doesn’t happen. I think it would be something really cool to see, but you never know.” h/t Fightful

Judgment Day vs. Allies of Convenience
Judgment Day vs. Allies of Convenience / WWE.com

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte will face off against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez this Saturday, August 2 at WWE SummerSlam.

WWE SummerSlam Saturday Card (Announced):

Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman

Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE SummerSlam Sunday Card (Announced):

John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight

Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship - No count out, no disqualification. Valkyria cannot challenge for the IC Title again if she loses.

Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match

Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits vs. #DIY vs. MCMG vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match

