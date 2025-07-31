Potential Major Dominik Mysterio WWE And AAA Creative Plans Revealed
Dominik Mysterio has quickly become one of WWE's most lovable villains, and his stock may continue to be on the rise, according to a new report.
Mysterio will be facing AJ Styles at WWE SummerSlam on Night 2 for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, but the main roster isn't the only place fans have seen Mysterio pop up. He attacked El Hijo del Vikingo and Dragon Lee on the July 25 AAA show in Mexico City, and is now set to compete at AAA TripleManía for the AAA Mega Championship.
WrestleVotes has revealed on WrestleVotes Radio that big things could be in store for the 28-year-old. They note that WWE is strongly considering pulling the trigger on putting the AAA Mega Championship on Mysterio, and the idea of the belt appearing on Netflix each week is appealing to "all sides involved."
It is unclear whether or not that would affect the outcome of his SummerSlam match against Styles.
Mysterio's AAA History
This would not be Mysterio's only AAA involvement, of course. He defeated Octagon Jr. at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this summer, successfully defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship in the process. His father Rey Mysterio is also a member of the AAA Hall of Fame, and is widely considered to be one of the greatest lucha libre talents to ever come from the promotion.
Dominik Mysterio won the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a four-way at WrestleMania 41. WWE announced that weekend it had purchased Lucha Libre AAA in a major acquisition.
