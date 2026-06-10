Mercedes Mone Addresses Absence Rumors in First Comments Since AEW Return

After a handful of months away from the company, Mercedes Mone returned with a vengeance on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Mone surprised fans by being the special wild-card participant in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament, where she took on Alex Windsor in a first-round match and was victorious. Mone is on a mission to win the tournament for the second year in a row, and if she does, she'll guarantee herself a world championship match at All In.

Mone used her fan newsletter where she issued her first comments since her return to AEW. As expected, Mone says she's thrilled to be back and that none of the rumors going around about her hiatus from the company were accurate.

“I’m back and I feel better than ever," Mone wrote. "Almost six months away. I’ve never had a break that long that wasn’t due to injury and after 16 years it was the first time I got to truly relax and have no worries. But one thing I realized during that time away? I missed wrestling so much. Especially AEW."

Mone made sure to address the various rumors about her absence. She confirmed that she wasn't pregnant, wasn't having contract issues, and was not set to leave AEW.

Mercedes Mone tosses shade at AEW fans

Mercedes Moné | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Mone also tossed a little shade at wrestling fans. She razzed them for being too impatient and unable to enjoy the ride while being present.

"One thing I also learned is there’s nobody more impatient than wrestling fans," Mone wrote. "Y’all are the type of people who look up the ending of a movie before finishing it. You love not being surprised. You love not being present and fully in the moment because you’re so caught up in the fantasy."

Mone is scheduled to face Hazuki in the semifinals of this year's Owen tournament. Hazuki defeated Persephone to advance. The winner of that match will head to the tournament finals at Forbidden Door to take on either Athena, Skye Blue, or Saree.

Last year, Mone was the Owen winner, and she challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas. Storm won the match and retained the championship.

Mone has held plenty of gold since debuting with AEW. She was the TBS Champion and held various women's titles from independent promotions around the world.

Mone lost the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale, who later announced she was taking time away from the company to recover from an injury.

Because of that hiatus, she was forced to withdraw from the tournament and vacate the TBS Championship title.