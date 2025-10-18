Mercedes Moné Issues Special Open Challenge For AEW WrestleDream
It's official, the CEO will be at AEW WrestleDream tonight in St. Louis, Missouri.
Mercedes Moné was just in action Friday night at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Mexico City, Mexico. After she successfully defended her CMLL Women’s World Championship against Persephone, Mercedes grabbed a mic and spoke about her next title defense.
10 Belts Moné revealed that she will be the Chaifetz Arena tonight and she issued an open challenge to any other women's champion in the world to come and face her for the TBS Championship.
Mercedes last defended her TBS Championship on the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, when she defeated former WWE Superstar Lacey Lane — formerly known as Kayden Carter. It was her 22nd successful title defense, according to Cagematch, which cleared her path to make All Elite Wrestling history.
The CEO's title run surpassed 508 days earlier this week, which makes her the longest reigning TBS Champion in company history. A record that was previously held by Jade Cargill. The Storm went undefeated throughout much of her AEW tenure before she dropped the belt to Kris Statlander and departed for WWE in the fall of 2023.
The TBS Championship was then hopscotched from Stat Daddy to Julia Hart, and then to Willow Nightingale, before Mercedes Moné arrived in AEW to begin her worldwide conquest for gold.
Issuing an open challenge to any other women's champion in the world does severely limit the field of competitors who could show up at WrestleDream tonight to challenge Mercedes. Especially when any wrestler from WWE or TNA can immediately be eliminated as options, for obvious reasons.
This is not a report, purely wishful thinking, but don't overlook the possibility of Athena making her return to the ring tonight. The Forever ROH Women's World Champion has been on a hiatus from both ROH and AEW since early September, but her time away was reportedly supposed to end right around now.
The Fallen Goddess and The CEO competed in a match of the year contender during the Owen Hart Foundational Tournament back in April. A rematch between the two, this time with the TBS Championship on the line, would be a very welcome addition to the main WrestleDream card — which now has nine matches. Three of which are women's singles contests.
AEW WrestleDream Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW Men's World Championship
Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm for AEW Women's World Championship
Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an "I Quit" Match
Brodido (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Moné TBS Championship Open Challenge
Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship
Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express in a $500,000 match
Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla
The Demand vs. The Hurt Syndicate in a Trios Match
