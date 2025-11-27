Former WWE Superstar Signs With All Elite Wrestling

AEW has reportedly added to its already stellar women's division by agreeing to terms with former WWE Superstar Lacey Lane.

The woman once known as Kayden Carter was released from her WWE contract back in May, along with her tag team partner Katana Chance, ending a 7-year run with the company.

Lane hit the independent circuit almost as soon as her non-compete expired, with appearances for SPW, Dexcon and others. She was also given a few opportunities to wrestle for AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, most notably when she unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship on the Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite back in October.

Lacey Lane has her eyes locked on @MercedesVarnado and the TBS Championship as she steps up and makes her #AEWDynamite debut!



Watch #AEWDynamite Title Tuesday LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/OJUq5cxIov — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 8, 2025

Lacey has yet to make another appearance for All Elite Wrestling since, but it's now just a matter of time before she's back wrestling for the company. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported Wednesday night that Lane has signed a new full-time deal with AEW.

"All Elite Wrestling added to their women’s division lately, with Lacey Lane apparently making a good impression. We’ve been told by AEW sources that Lane signed with the company following her TBS Title match with Mercedes Moné. Fightful Select since confirmed the news."

Lane also worked a couple of ROH tapings prior to her match with Mercedes, including a match against Mina Shirakawa for the ROH Women’s TV Championship. Fittingly enough, that title is now in Ultimo Moné's collection.

Lacey Lane has a new lease on her professional wrestling career

Lacey Lane | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Lane spent the early part of her career learning from the Dudley Boyz and working independent bookings, before she signed with WWE in 2018.

She was paired up with Katana Chance, real name Kacy Catanzaro, roughly two years later, and the pair worked together as a team until the day they were both released from the company.

They experienced moderate levels of success, winning both the WWE & NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, but neither woman was ever really given much to work with from a creative standpoint. Catanzaro recently spoke to Denise Salcedo and said it felt like they were always set up to fail.

"We have to always work so hard to make something out of nothing. We have to go out there and kill it in three minutes or whatever situation they put us in. We know in our hearts that we fought so hard to be such a good tag team."

Catanzaro has not wrestled a match since departing WWE earlier this year.

