Mercedes Moné to Face New Challenger for the TBS Championship at AEW All Out
There's no time to rest when you are 'Two Belts Moné'.
Mercedes Moné has successfully defended both her Championships in the past week. Besting Dr. Britt Baker at AEW All In in London last Sunday to retain the TBS Championship and then five days later she beat a very game Momo Watanabe at NJPW Capital Collision 2024 to hang onto the NJPW STRONG Women's Title.
Mercedes now needs to book a flight to Chicago as she will be defending her TBS Championship at All Out this coming Saturday night against Hikaru Shida.
The Ace of the AEW Women's Division earned the opportunity in the main event of the 8/31 edition of AEW Collision when she defeated Queen Aminata, Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb in a hard-hitting Women's Fatal 4-Way Match.
Shida connected on wicked kick to the temple of Aminata that kept her down for the 3-count, earning the former AEW Women's Champion another opportunity at Mercedes Moné and her TBS Championship.
It was a little over two weeks ago on Dynamite when Mercedes was able to defeat Shida and retain the gold, thanks in large part to the presence of her new body guard Kamille.
After Collision went off the air Saturday night, Shida was featured in an AEW X exclusive and promised Mercedes that they would see each other this coming Wednesday night on Dynamite.
Current card for AEW All Out:
- Bryan Danielson defends his AEW World Championship against 'The Scapegoat' Jack Perry
- Mercedes Moné defends her TBS Championship against
- Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a Steel Cage Match
- Willow Nightingale defends her CMLL Women's Championship against Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight
- MJF vs. Daniel Garcia
- Will Ospreay defends his International Championship against Pac
All Out returns to the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL on Sunday, Sept. 7. The Takedown at SI will be there to bring you live in-person coverage.
