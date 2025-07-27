Mercedes Mone Wins Eighth Championship At Prime Time Wrestling Show In Poland
AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, added two more championships to her belt collection this weekend.
At the Prime Time Wrestling "All About The Mone" event in Poland, Mone defeated Diana Strong to become the Prime Time Wrestling Women's Champion and the BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion. Mone now holds eight titles across AEW, CMLL, and various independent promotions around the world.
Mone attempted to secure the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm at the AEW All In 2025 event, but was unsuccessful and lost to Storm. It was her first loss since she joined AEW early in 2024.
She doesn't hold the world championship in AEW, but in addition to her new titles, she continues on as TBS Champion in AEW, the CMLL World Women's Champion, RevPro British Women's Champion, Queen of Southside Champion, Owen Hart Cup Champion, and the EWA Women's Champion.
Mone is a former women's champion in WWE, but left the company in 2022 when she went out on her own and took bookings for New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom before signing with AEW officially. She's been the TBS Champion since May of 2024.
