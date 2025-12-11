Babes Of Wrath Crowned AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions At Winter Is Coming

The Cinderella story is complete. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale are the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.

The Babes of Wrath knocked off the Timeless Love Bombs in the finals of the Women's Tag Team Title Tournament at AEW Winter is Coming Wednesday night, capping off their underdog run to the titles.

While it was Willow who picked up the decisive pinfall on Mina Shirakawa, it was Cameron who powered through the Figure Four Leglock and countered a DDT attempt into her Finishing Move. With Toni Storm incapacitated outside of the ring, Harley's efforts gave Nightingale the opportunity to finish things off with the Doctor Bomb.

.@ReneePaquette gets the initial reactions from the FIRST EVER AEW Women's World Champions, The Babes of Wrath!



Backstage correspondent Renee Paquette attempted to get a word with Cameron immediately following the win, but with tears in her eyes and blood coming from her mouth after a hard fought win, Harley gave the floor to Nightingale.

Willow said she was proud of how far her new tag team partner had come in her career and thanked her for having her back inside and outside the wrestling ring this year.

Following some rather loud 'you deserve it chants', Cameron led Willow and the audience in a rendition of their Babes of Wrath battle cry before holding her newly won championship high in the air. Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa then returned to the ring to congratulate the new tag champs and join in on the celebration.

AEW Women's Tag Title win caps off breakout year for Harley Cameron

Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Harley Cameron was named by The Takedown on SI as a potential breakout star at the beginning of this year, and she now ends a strong campaign in 2025 by capturing the first championship title, of any kind, in her career.

When she spoke to us back in January, Cameron said wrestlers typically get hired in AEW after establishing themselves with an impressive in-ring resume. Harley felt it was the exact opposite in her case, and she was very grateful that President Tony Khan believed in her and gave her a chance.

“I think that I haven't showcased my full capabilities yet and I'm excited for that down the road," Cameron said in January. "I feel like we've only gotten the tip of the iceberg. The strongest things that I have up my sleeve are still to come.”

Cameron's growth this year has been a joy to watch, and the best is indeed still yet to come. Congratulations to both Harley and Willow Nightingale.

