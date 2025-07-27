CM Punk, World Tag Team Title Match & Huge 8-Woman Tag Match Announced For WWE Raw
This Monday night's episode of WWE Raw is the final one before the 'Biggest Party of the Summer' kicks-off from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend, and GM Adam Pearce is calling all the big guns into Detroit for the show.
In addition to Roman Reigns, CM Punk will be at the Little Caesars Arena just days before he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. And yes, The Ring General will also be in the house.
Hope the Motor City is ready to YEET as Jey Uso will go one-on-one with Big Bronson Reed and the World Tag Team Championships will be on the line. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro earned their shot at the Judgment Day last week on Raw, and they'll get their opportunity at the gold on Monday night.
Adam Pearce has also announced a major 8-Woman Tag Team Match that will see Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY team up together ahead of their Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship this coming Saturday night.
Ripley and SKY will partner up with Stephanie Vaquer and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to take on reigning Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice.
All that and more will go down Monday night in Detroit starting at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix.
WWE Raw Card (7/28/25):
Roman Reigns, CM Punk & World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will all make appearances
Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
Judgment Day (c) vs. LWO for the World Tag Team Championships
IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Women's World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match
