MJF Congratulates Bryan Danielson On His Career... Sort of

MJF has congratulated Bryan Danielson on his "good career" with a post on social media this evening.

Danielson lost the championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024, putting an end to his full-time wrestling career. Meanwhile, MJF made a surprise return, attacking Daniel Garcia before fleeing as Adam Cole made his way to the ring.

Taking to X to to congratulate Danielson, MJF wrote:

Good career I guess.

Idk whatever, f*** off.

MJF and Danielson have some history, with the two facing off in one of Bryan Danielson's best matches, a one-hour long Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution 2023 that stands as the longest match in AEW history.

What's next for Danielson? Reports suggest that he requires neck surgery before it's determined whether he can get back in the ring or not, and that AEW is hopefully he'd be available to wrestle occasionally once fully healthy.

