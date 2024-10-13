New Details Emerge On The Future Of Bryan Danielson In AEW
Bryan Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday night and no longer is a full-time wrestler in AEW. So, what's next for the American Dragon?
A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Danielson will need neck surgery before anything concrete happens in or out of the ring concerning AEW. Danielson has been on record during various interviews regarding how bad his neck is and while some took those remarks as Danielson working, the report confirms that they were all true.
Fightful is reporting that Danielson was originally slated to be a part of the Blood & Guts match this year, but wasn't due to concerns about his health. He was cleared to compete in a regular slate of matches, but the report reveals that even Danielson thought he shouldn't have done some of the bouts ahead of WrestleDream.
Notable matches that Danielson had in the lead up to WrestleDream were against Jack Perry at All Out, Kazuchika Okada at the AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary show, and a tag team match with Wheeler Yuta as his partner against Claudio Castagnoli and Pac.
Danielson has been a part of AEW since 2021. Fightful reports that he has been working without a contract and is a free agent. AEW is hopeful that Danielson can wrestle one-off matches here and there once he's fully healthy.
Danielson won the AEW World Championship from Swerve Strickland at All In this year inside Wembley Stadium -- a move that Fightful says was planned since early this year. Danielson reportedly wanted to end his full-time run as a pro wrestler in a losing effort to Moxley.
