AEW WrestleDream 2024: MJF And Adam Cole Make Surprise Returns
AEW WrestleDream 2024 was the scene for not one, but two massive surprise AEW returns.
MJF and Adam Cole both made their AEW returns on the show and did so inside of the same segment. After Jack Perry defeated Katsuyori Shibata to retain his TNT Championship, Perry attacked Shibata from behind, but Daniel Garcia made the save.
MJF interrupted the save and attacked Garcia himself. He had been away from action filming Happy Gilmore 2. Both men have recent history with the other. MJF defeated Garcia at All Out in September. After the attack, MJF ran down Garcia and Tacoma, Washington. As he did, Cole's music hit to a huge reaction from the crowd.
Cole ran down to the ring to fight with MJF, but MJF ran away through the cheering audience. MJF and Cole were once best friends on AEW television, but that friendship was ruined when Cole turned heel and cost MJF the world championship at Worlds End last year. MJF took time off from AEW after the loss, but returned to confront an injured Cole and low-kicked him below the belt.
Adam Cole has been out of action since AEW Grand Slam 2023. On that show, Cole jumped off a stage running down to the ring and seriously broke his ankle. Cole looked fully recovered from the injury and sprinted to the ring without issue.
AEW WrestleDream is headlined by Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. If Danielson loses, he will end his run as a full-time wrestler in AEW.
