MJF Discusses Exposing More of Himself Than Intended On Set Of Happy Gilmore 2
No one can ever question MJF's commitment to a job he's been hired to do.
The former AEW World Champion is one of the stars of Happy Gilmore 2, which will be available for streaming on Netflix this Friday, July 25. Max is portraying the son of the titular character, played once again by Adam Sandler, and the role required him to show off more of his physique than wrestling fans are used to seeing.
While a guest on the Casuals Podcast with Katie Nolan this week, MJF was asked about the apparent large quantities of 'ass' that are showcased in the film and whether or not a stunt butt was brought in for those scenes.
“Here’s the deal. That’s my tuchus," MJF said. "Here’s a good little Happy Gilmore story. I’m a real aggressive guy. When they said, ‘MJF, we need you to drop trou in this scene.’ I took that very seriously. So, I dropped trou. To my knowledge, they were only going to catch from the back, not the front. What I didn’t realize is there was going to be some danglage.” h/t Fightful- MJF on The Casuals Podcast
Nolan noted how 'embarrassing' that must have been for him to admit that mishap on her show. It sounds as though Mark Briscoe may have been misinformed about MJF's pickle situation after all.
