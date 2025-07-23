AEW Dynamite Preview (7/23/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
In week two of the company's residency inside of the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, AEW takes on Shark Week as a part of their relationship with Warner Bros Discovery.
Only two matches have been announced for the card so far but they're big ones, with both the men's and women's world champions in action.
AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will take on Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match as his war with the Death Riders continues after defeating Jon Moxley at All In Texas. Last Wednesday, Page teamed up with Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs to defeat Yuta, Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli.
Darby Allin, who made his AEW return at All In Texas, was lurking in the rafters at the close of last week's Dynamite. Where will he fit in the war against the Death Riders as Blood & Guts (seemingly) approaches? Is the AEW World Championship still in his sights?
For the AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm, her next obstacle is clear. With Mina Shirakawa and her faithful butler, Luther, both out of action, Storm finds herself solo and outnumbered in her current rivalry with women's Casino Gauntlet winner and ROH Women's World Champion, Athena.
Tonight, Storm faces off with Athena's minion and impressive young star on the rise, Billie Starkz, in an eliminator match for the AEW Women's World Championship. This past Saturday on Collision, Storm added the eliminator stipulation to the match during her confrontation with Athena, who mocked Storm from the balcony that has come to be synonymous with her Timeless era.
When will Athena cash in her guaranteed shot at the AEW Women's World Championship? How will she react if Billie Starkz manages to earn a world title opportunity tonight on Dynamite?
Also to be addressed tonight will likely include the brewing tension between AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada, and Swerve Strickland. Last week after a quick win over an enhancement talent, the Unified Champion called out Strickland for costing his friends, The Young Bucks, their EVP titles at All In Texas. Based on Strickland's response, it's safe to say that the hostility between these two is nowhere near over.
Coming out of last week's $100,000 4-way match, the rift between Willow Nightingale continues to deepen. On Collision, we saw the Death Riders, a former adversary of Nightingale's, approach Statlander once again. Is reconciliation still possible between these former friends? Will Statlander join ranks with the Death Riders on her climb back to holding gold?
Adam Copeland is still on the hunt for revenge from FTR. Will his former friend and foe Christian Cage join him?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
'Timeless' Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in a Women's World Title Eliminator Match
