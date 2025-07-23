Bryan Danielson Has Glaring Omission In His List Of Favorite Career Moments
Bryan Danielson has had many memorable moments throughout his pro wrestling career. He's won multiple championships, headlined major events, and wrestled some of the greatest matches of all time.
And his all-time favorite moments, which don't include any major WWE accomplishments, may surprise you..
In a new interview with Sun Sport, Danielson talked about his favorite career memories, but left off the "Yes Movement" and run to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2014 at WrestleMania 30 in the main event.
Danielson said that his hardest match ever was the battle against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door in 2023, his most underrated match was against Zack Sabre Jr in NJPW, and that the match that meant to most to him was the one he had against Swerve Strickland at AEW All In in 2024.
Winning the championship at WrestleMania didn't make the cut.
“I main evented WrestleMania 30, and honestly, it doesn’t mean that much to me. But I was about to marry my wife the following Friday and they wouldn’t let her come to the ring ... And it wasn’t just that, I was going through a ton of neck pain, and all these other things, so these things that seem like cool moments to a viewer, there’s all this other stuff going on in a performers life that could make that moment not as valuable to them."- Bryan Danielson (h/t Wrestle Ops)
In the main event of WrestleMania 30, Danielson, as Daniel Bryan, defeated Batista and Randy Orton in a triple threat match to win the world championship. On the same show, he beat Triple H to earn a spot in the main event title bout.
2013 and 2014 were the year of Daniel Bryan in WWE. During that time he had major matches with John Cena, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Kane, and others.
After winning the world championship at last year's All In, he made a surprise appearance at this year's show in Texas. Danielson entered the ring to help Adam Page fight off The Death Riders and win the AEW World Championship.
While Danielson got physical in the ring at All In 2025, there is no timetable for a return to the ring.
