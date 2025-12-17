SPOILER: Huge Return On AEW Dynamite With Major Worlds End Ramifications

He's back!

MJF returned to All Elite Wrestling during Wednesday night's special 3-hour Holiday Bash episode of Dynamite. The show was filmed this afternoon from the Co-op Live in Manchester, England and will air in its entirety in the U.S. at the normal 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) timeslot on TBS and HBO Max.

There had been reports that Maxwell Jacob Friedman was nearing his return to the company, and many people expected him to come back in time to compete in tonight's Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. Our Joe Baiamonte was at the taping and did confirm that the Devil is back in AEW, but he's not after his seventh Diamond Diamond Ring victory.

MJF | Joe Baiamonte

According to Joe, MJF interrupted tonight's AEW World Championship contract signing between Samoa Joe, Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland. Those three men were scheduled to met in a triple threat match at AEW Worlds End on Saturday, December 27, but you guessed it, that match will now be a 4-way.

MJF cashed in his guaranteed contract for an AEW World Title shot, which he earned by winning the Casino Gauntlet Match back at All In: Texas, in order to add himself to the match at Worlds End.

While Max did unsuccessfully challenge Hangman Adam Page for the title at Forbidden Door, he ultimately did not have to use his contract on that match. AEW President Tony Khan later instituted a rule that MJF would have to announce his intentions of using his contract with at least a one week notice. With Worlds End still 10 days away, all conditions have now been satisfied.

Current AEW Words End 2025 Match Card (announced):

Samoa Joe | All Elite Wrestling

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page vs. MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship

Continental Classic Semifinal Match-Up Number 1: Blue League Winner vs. Gold League Runner-Up

Continental Classic Semifinal Match-Up Number 2: Gold League Winner vs. Blue League Runner-Up

Continental Classic Finals Featuring The Two Semifinal Winners

