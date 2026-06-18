MJF Gives Candid Response About Wrestling Injured
MJF's knee is far from 100 percent, but that's not going to keep him from fulfilling his commitment to All Elite Wrestling.
The reigning AEW Men's World Champion suffered a hyperextended knee during his title defense against RUSH on the June 3 edition of AEW Dynamite. The injury forced him to miss an independent booking, but he was right back in the ring this week.
Max's left leg was heavily taped up during his 12-man tag team match on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite, but he powered through the pain to pick up the win for his team.
He's now just days away from stepping inside a steel cage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and he gave Brian Solomon an update on his health during an appearance on the Shut Up and Wrestle Podcast.
MJF opens up on wrestling injured
“My knee is f---ed. It’s swollen to s---. I’m in a s--- ton of f---ing pain. But it’s on me because, I’m the f---ing top guy and people are leaning on me to make sure that we’re doing well. So I’ve got to f---ing lace my f---ing boots up and get in that g-- d--- ring."
Max was careful not to throw AEW doctors under the bus. He assured Solomon that if wrestling posed any major risk to his knee, he would not be cleared to compete.
"Obviously, a doctor is never going to let me go in there unless structurally I’m okay. So don’t think I’m burying the AEW medical team. I’m in a lot of pain, there’s swelling, but structurally, I’m good.“
Don't cry for MJF, he can handle to pain of working hurt
During his interview with Solomon, MJF expressed his belief that younger wrestling fans don't necessarily understand the sacrifice it takes to be a star at the highest level in the industry. Everything they do in the ring hurts, according to Max, but he's not looking for anyone's pity.
“I’m also not asking for sympathy. I’m not a b----,” MJF said. “I signed up for this s---. This was my decision and my dream to chase. I just wish wrestling fans understood more that every time we go out there it’s painful. It hurts every time we take a bump, no matter what.”
MJF will lead a team of five members of the Don Callis Family into battle on Sunday, June 28 at Forbidden Door. His team will face off against Mark Briscoe's team. If MJF's team loses, he'll be forced to defend his AEW Men's World Championship against Mark Briscoe.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino