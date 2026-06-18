MJF Gives Candid Response About Wrestling Injured

MJF's knee is far from 100 percent, but that's not going to keep him from fulfilling his commitment to All Elite Wrestling.

The reigning AEW Men's World Champion suffered a hyperextended knee during his title defense against RUSH on the June 3 edition of AEW Dynamite. The injury forced him to miss an independent booking, but he was right back in the ring this week.

Max's left leg was heavily taped up during his 12-man tag team match on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite, but he powered through the pain to pick up the win for his team.

He's now just days away from stepping inside a steel cage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, and he gave Brian Solomon an update on his health during an appearance on the Shut Up and Wrestle Podcast.

MJF opens up on wrestling injured

“My knee is f---ed. It’s swollen to s---. I’m in a s--- ton of f---ing pain. But it’s on me because, I’m the f---ing top guy and people are leaning on me to make sure that we’re doing well. So I’ve got to f---ing lace my f---ing boots up and get in that g-- d--- ring."

Max was careful not to throw AEW doctors under the bus. He assured Solomon that if wrestling posed any major risk to his knee, he would not be cleared to compete.

"Obviously, a doctor is never going to let me go in there unless structurally I’m okay. So don’t think I’m burying the AEW medical team. I’m in a lot of pain, there’s swelling, but structurally, I’m good.“

MJF | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Don't cry for MJF, he can handle to pain of working hurt

During his interview with Solomon, MJF expressed his belief that younger wrestling fans don't necessarily understand the sacrifice it takes to be a star at the highest level in the industry. Everything they do in the ring hurts, according to Max, but he's not looking for anyone's pity.

“I’m also not asking for sympathy. I’m not a b----,” MJF said. “I signed up for this s---. This was my decision and my dream to chase. I just wish wrestling fans understood more that every time we go out there it’s painful. It hurts every time we take a bump, no matter what.”

MJF will lead a team of five members of the Don Callis Family into battle on Sunday, June 28 at Forbidden Door. His team will face off against Mark Briscoe's team. If MJF's team loses, he'll be forced to defend his AEW Men's World Championship against Mark Briscoe.