AEW Dynamite Preview (6/17/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Longtime friends (and occasional foes) Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will come face-to-face in Houston after qualifying for the Owen Hart Men's Tournament final.
Their history goes back over a decade to their time on the independent wrestling scene but when Ospreay joined AEW, they quickly locked horns for the AEW World Championship at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 while Strickland was champion, a match that Strickland won.
Tensions between the two men rose again after Will Ospreay lost to "Hangman" Adam Page in the Owen Hart Men's Tournament final at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 and attempted to recruit Swerve Strickland to help Hangman overcome the Death Riders while the AEW World Championship was locked in a briefcase. Ospreay and Strickland ended up warring again, wrestling to a time limit draw at last year's AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster.
They'd end up back on the same page and even teamed up to defeat the Young Bucks at AEW All In Texas, remaining allies until Ospreay was forced to step away from the ring due to neck surgery.
A lot has changed since then. Swerve Strickland has returned to his cutthroat tendencies and Ospreay is now aligned with the Death Riders they fought to destroy last year. Now that the Owen Hart tournament final at AEW/NJPW/CMLL/STARDOM Forbidden Door and a one-way ticket to headlining Wembley Stadium stand between them, what will Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have to say to each other when they cross paths again?
The Owen Hart Women's Tournament continues
Hazuki has been beyond impressive since making her AEW in-ring debut against Maya World and later defeating Persephone in the opening round of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament. Her opponent for the semifinals will be her toughest challenge yet and a woman she has never been able to defeat, Mercedes Moné.
Moné returned to AEW as the wild card of the tournament following Willow Nightingale's withdrawal and defeated Alex Windsor to advance to the next round. The CEO has made her intentions clear to defend her final belt as the 2025 Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner and finally clinch the AEW Women's World Championship.
Hazuki has an added chip on her shoulder after Moné attacked her two weeks ago on AEW Collision. Can she derail the CEO's dreams of winning the world title at Wembley Stadium, or will Mercedes Moné path to redemption continue?
Team MJF vs. Team Briscoe
Mark Briscoe defeated MJF in a Tables N' Tacks match last year and now that MJF holds the AEW World Championship, Briscoe wants a title shot. The champion has refused and the bad blood between both men has gotten so out of hand that they'll both draft teams on AEW Dynamite to collide in a steel cage match at Forbidden Door.
Once the teams are picked, they'll meet in a preview 12-man tag team match tonight in hopes of gaining some early momentum before the PPV? Who will MJF and Briscoe pick for their teams and which team will be victorious tonight?
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
Watch: TBS, HBO Max
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
- Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland Face-To-Face
- Owen Hart Women's Tournament Semifinal: Mercedes Moné vs. Hazuki
- MJF and Mark Briscoe Choose Their Teams For Forbidden Door Steel Cage Match
- Team MJF vs. Team Mark Briscoe 12-Man Tag
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Lyric Swinton is a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s in Sport & Entertainment Management. Her lifelong passion for wrestling has taken her around the world, primarily writing about alternative and international promotions for several major wrestling and media outlets, such as Pro Wrestling Illustrated Magazine, Blavity, Fightful, and more. She has covered wrestling for seven major promotions in some of the most famous venues in the world, including Wembley Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.Follow lyricwrestling