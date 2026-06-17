AEW Dynamite Preview (6/17/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Longtime friends (and occasional foes) Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland will come face-to-face in Houston after qualifying for the Owen Hart Men's Tournament final.

Their history goes back over a decade to their time on the independent wrestling scene but when Ospreay joined AEW, they quickly locked horns for the AEW World Championship at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 while Strickland was champion, a match that Strickland won.

Tensions between the two men rose again after Will Ospreay lost to "Hangman" Adam Page in the Owen Hart Men's Tournament final at AEW Double or Nothing 2025 and attempted to recruit Swerve Strickland to help Hangman overcome the Death Riders while the AEW World Championship was locked in a briefcase. Ospreay and Strickland ended up warring again, wrestling to a time limit draw at last year's AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster.

The last time @SwerveConfident & @WillOspreay had a match, they fought tooth & nail to a 30 minute draw!



Ahead of their #OwenCup Final Match at #AEWxNJPW #Forbidden Door LIVE on HBO Max, Sunday 6/28, they'll meet face-to-face, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/LrE0RYuEpx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2026

They'd end up back on the same page and even teamed up to defeat the Young Bucks at AEW All In Texas, remaining allies until Ospreay was forced to step away from the ring due to neck surgery.

A lot has changed since then. Swerve Strickland has returned to his cutthroat tendencies and Ospreay is now aligned with the Death Riders they fought to destroy last year. Now that the Owen Hart tournament final at AEW/NJPW/CMLL/STARDOM Forbidden Door and a one-way ticket to headlining Wembley Stadium stand between them, what will Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay have to say to each other when they cross paths again?

The Owen Hart Women's Tournament continues

Hazuki and Mercedes Moné had to be physically separated after their brawl on AEW Collision. | All Elite Wrestling

Hazuki has been beyond impressive since making her AEW in-ring debut against Maya World and later defeating Persephone in the opening round of the Owen Hart Women's Tournament. Her opponent for the semifinals will be her toughest challenge yet and a woman she has never been able to defeat, Mercedes Moné.

Moné returned to AEW as the wild card of the tournament following Willow Nightingale's withdrawal and defeated Alex Windsor to advance to the next round. The CEO has made her intentions clear to defend her final belt as the 2025 Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner and finally clinch the AEW Women's World Championship.

Hazuki has an added chip on her shoulder after Moné attacked her two weeks ago on AEW Collision. Can she derail the CEO's dreams of winning the world title at Wembley Stadium, or will Mercedes Moné path to redemption continue?

Team MJF vs. Team Briscoe

#AEWDynamite

8/7c TBS & HBO Max

Tomorrow, 6/17!



12-Man Tag

Team MJF vs Team Briscoe



After AEW World Champion @The_MJF & @SussexCoChicken pick their teams for #ForbiddenDoor, before they rage in the cage at the PPV, the 2 teams will fight in a massive 12-Man tag, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/VkEzRf3J0u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2026

Mark Briscoe defeated MJF in a Tables N' Tacks match last year and now that MJF holds the AEW World Championship, Briscoe wants a title shot. The champion has refused and the bad blood between both men has gotten so out of hand that they'll both draft teams on AEW Dynamite to collide in a steel cage match at Forbidden Door.

Once the teams are picked, they'll meet in a preview 12-man tag team match tonight in hopes of gaining some early momentum before the PPV? Who will MJF and Briscoe pick for their teams and which team will be victorious tonight?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland Face-To-Face

Owen Hart Women's Tournament Semifinal: Mercedes Moné vs. Hazuki

MJF and Mark Briscoe Choose Their Teams For Forbidden Door Steel Cage Match

Team MJF vs. Team Mark Briscoe 12-Man Tag