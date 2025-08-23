MJF Rationalizes His Actions During AEW Men's World Championship Pursuit
MJF has been playing the role of AEW's antagonist quite well, and it's one that has seen him embroiled in issues with names like Adam Page and CMLL's Mistico.
Haley Miller of Vice got the chance to talk to MJF about his current feuds and the role he has been forced to take on as the antagonist of AEW. There was mention of MJF's new terminology replacing being a pillar of AEW, and his on-and-off feud with Page.
Which, while I disagree with it, that’s what these fans think of me, and it is what it is. At the end of the day, they’re misinformed, they’re uneducated. But I do agree with the simple fact that since day one, since 2019, your two main homegrown guys have been me and the cowboy.- MJF, Vice
They also talked about the segment on Dynamite that saw MJF threaten to light Mark Briscoe on fire, in similar fashion to when Page set Swerve Strickland's childhood home on fire. Miller asked MJF if it was a "good idea to be going arson for arson with him?"
You have to understand my point here. This guy, he didn’t just threaten to set Swerve’s house on fire. He did it. And here’s little ‘ol MJF, this cowboy schmuck is super rude to me and convinces me to say something that I don’t believe in, saying that I’m gonna execute my contract out of anger.- MJF, Vice
MJF continues:
Which again, rude. Now here I am, all I did was threaten to light Mark Briscoe on fire. Did you see me light him on fire?- MJF, Vice
MJF's Foray Into Acting
MJF has started to venture into the world of acting, similarly to many professional wrestlers such as John Cena, Dave Bautista, and Dwayne Johnson. His first role would be portraying Lance Von Erich in 2023's The Iron Claw, and most recently playing one of Adam Sandler's sons in Happy Gilmore 2.
Hayley and MJF would talk about his acting roles, a dream project, or dream co-stars/director.
You know, I said [this] before, I wanna end up on a Mount Rushmore of professional wrestlers turned actors. If I have the opportunity to get to work with any of the three Gods that are Bautista, Cena or The Rock, I’d be a very happy boy.- MJF, Vice
He would further say:
Outside of that, my dream acting thing would definitely be getting to be involved in a superhero franchise. I grew up going to the movie theater and those were the movies that would get me to leave my house.- MJF, Vice
While his role in AEW sees MJF play a hated villain, most of his acting roles (besides a 2023 direct-to-video Justice League animated film) sees him play a much nicer version of himself. It would be interesting to see him eventually take on a role that sees him finally play the bad guy.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
How AEW Reportedly Feels About Chris Jericho Exploring WWE Return
Three More Championship Matches Expected At WWE Clash In Paris
WWE & ESPN Launch Partnership Early With Wrestlepalooza PLE - Here's What It Means
"Hangman" Adam Page Reveals His Reason For Calling His Title The "Men's World Championship"