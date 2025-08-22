Three More Championship Matches Expected At WWE Clash In Paris
WWE Clash in Paris is just nine short days away, but nearly half of the reported internal card has yet to be made official.
As of this writing, there are four matches that have been confirmed by WWE with John Cena versus Logan Paul the current headliner. Seth Rollins will also be defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against CM Punk, Jey Uso and LA Knight.
The Visionary's latest title fight, however, is not expected to be the only one of the night. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer is reporting that three more championship bouts are currently planned for the show, two of which could conceivably be confirmed on Friday night's episode of SmackDown in Dublin.
Sami Zayn announced last Friday night that he was officially a member of the Blue Brand and that he was coming after Solo Sikoa's United States Championship. After pinning the former Tribal Chief twice this month, Zayn is expected to get his shot at Clash in Paris.
It just wouldn't be a WWE PLE this summer without Becky Lynch defending her Women's Intercontinental Championship. She'll reportedly be doing that in Paris against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, and the WWE Championship will also reportedly be on the line on August 31.
Cody Rhodes has not been seen on SmackDown since he was sent head first into the commentary desk by a Drew McIntyre Claymore Kick, but Dave Meltzer says the current plan is for The American Nightmare and Scottish Warrior to face off for the title at this upcoming PLE.
Interestingly, a Women's World Championship Match was not mentioned as being on the company's internal rundown for the show.
Stephanie Vaquer earned a title opportunity at Clash in Paris by winning the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution last month, but there is currently no champion for her to face. Naomi relinquished the title this past Monday night after announcing her pregnancy.
It was speculated by commentary that more information about the state of the Women's World Championship would be known by this coming Monday's episode of Raw.
WWE Clash In Paris Card
John Cena vs. Logan Paul
Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship
Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
Sheamus vs. Rusev in a Good Ol Fashioned Donnybrook Match
Rumored Clash in Paris additions
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McInytre for the WWE Championship
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Sami Zayn for the Men's United States Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
The Latest on WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview (8/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Tony Khan Reacts To WWE Counter-Programming AEW Pay-Per-Views
Will Ospreay Shares Injury & Surgery Details Ahead Of AEW Forbidden Door (Exclusive)
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Predictions: Will MJF Steal AEW World Title From Hangman?