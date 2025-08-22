"Hangman" Adam Page Reveals His Reason For Calling His Title The "Men's World Championship"
During Adam Page's journey to reclaiming the AEW World Championship and the weeks since he captured the title, fans have noticed the care and respect Page has for the championship simply by the way he talks about it.
One noticeable thing has been the way he always calls it the "Men's World Championship" instead of just the AEW World Championship.
Speaking with Bleacher Report, Page would reveal there was a reason he does that. He wants to put the men's and women's titles on the same level, instead of making one seem more valuable.
"It's an important distinction because it does put them on the same level. Our women's roster in AEW is incredible. They are just as, and in many cases, more talented than many on the men's roster."- Adam Page [h/t Bleacher Report]
Page continues to say:
"I think our fans connect with them in a way just as equally as they do with us. To have two divisions, a men's and a women's division, but to have to call one by the Women's World Championship and the other as if it's the more important one, you don't make the distinction."- Adam Page [h/t Bleacher Report]
Page talks about how AEW doesn't present one roster over the other, so there isn't a reason to refer to the championships in that manner. He also points out that others have already started doing what he does and hopes this is a trend that continues.
Reaction To The Magnum T.A. Comparisons
Ranging from Page's blonde mullet, the thick mustache on his face, and hailing from Virginia, Hangman has received more than a few comparisons to that of former NWA United States Champion, Magnum T.A.
Adam Page talked a bit about the comparisons, noting that he actually likes them as he believes he does have a lot in common with Magnum.
I liked it. I actually came to really like it. I appreciated that comparison. He was from Virginia as well. He's one of the biggest "what ifs" in wrestling. He's somebody who I kind of shared a lot of similarities with.- Adam Page [h/t Bleacher Report]
Page also talked about how he had the chance to meet him and take a photo with him at Revolution last year.
I've met him a few times before. I did get to talk to him some at last year's Revolution, so that was kind of cool. I got a good picture with him. But yeah, I appreciated the comparisons.- Adam Page [h/t Bleacher Report]
