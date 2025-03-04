MJF Reveals How Much Money He Makes At AEW
Maxwell Jacob Friedman has skyrocketed to the apex of the wrestling world the past few years, establishing himself firmly as a top guy.
AEW was able to retain MJF officially last year, winning the "bidding war of 2024" as he was allegedly set to hit free agency. Speculation has mounted over how much money he would be making under his current AEW deal, with some rumoring he was making upwards of $15 million per year.
The 28-year-old spoke with Jimmy Traina on the "SI Media Podcast," and while he debunked making that much per year, he did note the $15 million figure had some accuracy to it.
“What I will tell you is, the amount of money that I get by the time it is over far surpasses $15 million. I am making top guy money, whether it be an All Elite Wrestling contract or a WWE contract," the former AEW World Champion said.
"I will say this, I am 28 years old. Every single top act in professional wrestling, besides me, is either in their late 30s, late 40s, or early 50s. So yeah, for the people who are panicked, ‘Oh my gosh, am I ever gonna get to see MJF outside of All Elite Wrestling? Am I ever gonna get to see MJF in this place, that place?’ Look, the reason I was paid top dollar is because I’m a generational talent."
Friedman noted he was the true winner of the bidding war, not AEW or even WWE. While he declined to mention how long his deal was for, he did say he would be in negotiations again while still in his prime for his next contract.
“You know who’s going to win again? Me," he said. "Now, All Elite Wrestling is winning for the simple fact that they get to have me on their television show. I am, without a shadow of a doubt, week in and week out, the biggest ratings draw the company has. I have been one of the top merchandise sellers since the inception of said company, I have been a top guy in this company since the inception of said company.”
MJF is set to face "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Revolution this weekend.
