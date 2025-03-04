WWE Raw Results (3/3/25): Seth Rollins And CM Punk Brawl, Sky Wins Championship From Ripley
CM Punk opened up this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix with a scathing promo on both The Rock and John Cena.
Cameras caught Punk arriving to the arena in his car, but Punk got out of it right away and made a B-line for the ring. Punk didn't hit his usual pose at the top of the entrance ramp and instead, walked straight to the announce table and grabbed a microphone.
Punk stood on the announce table and called both Rock and Cena "bald frauds" over what they did to Cody Rhodes at the conclusion of WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. Punk continued to rip both guys apart and told Cena that the inspiration he's fed kids throughout his career was all bulls**t.
From there, Punk turned his attention to Seth Rollins -- the man that cost him a spot in the main event of WrestleMania at Elimination Chamber. Punk told Becky Lynch to "come get her man" or else he'd put him in a wheel chair. That comment brought Rollins out.
As soon as his music hit, Punk ran toward the ramp and right at Rollins. Both men brawled all over the ringside area and into the audience. Later in the show, they brawled in the backstage area. After Adam Pearce kicked both men out of the building, he walked with security and Rollins to Seth's bus.
MORE: WWE Partners With Fanatics To Launch New Podcasts, Including Raw Recap Show Debuting Tomorrow
Rollins told Pearce that he had the easiest job in the world. Rollins said that he wanted to end things with Punk and Pearce obliged. Pearce announced that Punk and Rollins would compete in a Cage Match next week on Raw from Madison Square Garden.
WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, got a win this week as he continued to stay tuned up for Jey Uso at WrestleMania. Gunther defeated Otis in a closer than usual match, but tried to illlegally attack him and the rest of Alpha Academy after the match. Uso made the save to a huge pop from the crowd.
As he celebrated, Uso was attacked by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Uso defended himself against both men, but then was eventually grabbed by Gunther. Gunther choked Jey unconscious and then stood over his body. Later in the show, Uso cut a backstage promo on Gunther, once again angry that he was doubting him. Both men will square off for Gunther's world championship at WrestleMania 41.
In what was billed "championship night" on Raw, Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her Women's WWE Intercontinental Championship against Ivy Nile. Nile targeted Valkyria's leg throughout the match, but it wasn't enough to earn the title.
The War Raiders once again defeated American Made to retain their WWE World Tag Team Championships as well. The match was action packed and included a splash into the ring apron LED screen. In the end, The Raiders pulled it out and are still the tag team champions on Raw.
Other action on the show included numerous recaps of The Rock and John Cena taking out Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. The announcers spoke about the angle multiple times and a long recap vignette aired near the end of the show.
Also, Ludwig Kaiser and Penta brawled in the middle of the ring after Kaiser cut a promo on and disrespected Penta after beating him last week. Bron Breakker was called out by Finn Balor. Balor stood in the middle of the ring and said he could have taken the Intercontinental Championship long ago. Breakker responded by walking to the ring and fighting with Judgment Day. He ended up spearing Carlito out of shoes.
In the main event, Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Women's World Championship. Sky and Ripley fought a very close and exciting battle until Ripley got distracted by Bianca Belair who was sitting ringside for the match.
Ripley got upset at Belair for cheering on Sky and got in her face. Both women shoved the other before the referee was able to stop them from fighting. Ripley got back in the ring and pulled Sky to the top rope. She yelled "I'll see you at WrestleMania, Bianca" and then tried to hit Sky with a Riptide off the top rope.
Sky countered that move into a hurricanranna and then hit her moonsault before covering for the title win. Ripley was furious with herself after the match and Sky celebrated with the audience as the show went off the air.
Full WWE Raw Results (3/3/25)
- Gunther defeated Otis
- Lyra Valkyria defeated Ivy Nile to retain the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
- The War Raiders defeated American Made to retain the WWE World Tag Team Championships
- Rhea Ripley defeated Iyo Sky to retain the WWE Women's World Championship
