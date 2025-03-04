John Cena, The Rock And Travis Scott Featured In Topps 1/1 Signed Heel Turn Card
If you're lucky, this incredibly rare card could be yours.
On Monday, Topps revealed a new 1 of 1card featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena and Travis Scott of Cena's historic heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber.
One lucky random buyer of the base version of the card will receive the autographed version. Topps wrote on social media:
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The Rock, Travis Scott, and John Cena are uniting to sign a one-of-a-kind triple autograph card.
One lucky collector who buys the base version of this card will receive the 1/1 triple autograph with their order.
After Cena punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41 by outlasting CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the Elimination Chamber, Rhodes came out followed by The Rock. Rhodes gave Rock his answer, telling him to "go f*** yourself."
Still in the ring, Cena gave Rhodes a big hug after the statement, seemingly delighted with the decision. A moment later, Cena's facial expression changed as The Rock gave the signal. Cena hit Rhodes with a low-blow that put him down on the mat before a beatdown ensued.
Watch what happened below.
The Latest News About John Cena And The WWE Elimination Chamber
