Rhea Ripley Furious Over Dropping Women's World Championship To IYO SKY On WWE Raw
WrestleMania season has been turned on its head in just a matter of a few days.
The shockwaves of John Cena's brutal assault on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber were still reverberating across the wrestling landscape when IYO SKY stunned fans yet again by defeating Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship Monday night on Raw.
Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair was sitting ringside for last night's main event and inadvertently, or perhaps quite purposefully, ended up playing a major role in the outcome of the match.
A brief shoving match between the now former champion and her would be opponent at WrestleMania 41, gave SKY the window of opportunity she needed to capture her second major championship on the main roster. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, The Nightmare blamed no one for her loss but herself.
“I’m pissed off. I’m mad, I’m furious. I’m everything. Every single angry feeling, I am feeling. But the thing is, I can’t get mad at IYO. I can’t fully be mad at Bianca. I’m more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I’ve been through this crap with Liv Morgan. I’ve been through all this with Dom, I’ve been through it with Judgment Day, and I still cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself, and I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real."
Ripley appeared to be closing in on her first ever victory over IYO SKY Monday night, but allowed her emotions to get the better of her in the biggest moment.
When she noticed that Belair was sitting next to commentary, actively cheering on her opponent, Rhea said she felt hurt. One match away from their duel dream bout at WrestleMania and now Bianca was rooting against it taking place.
Ripley couldn't help but feel as though the friendship and respect she shared with Bianca was being betrayed in that moment.
"I understand that IYO’s a part of that, too. We all have teamed together. We’ve all been there for each other, we’ve been here since NXT together. Growing up together, coming to the main roster together, all of that. But... Every single time people ask me who my opponent is for WrestleMania that I want, it’s always Bianca Belair. We were both on the WWE 2K24 cover together. We’ve literally been growing up on each side, on each brand, and just taking over, and now, everything that I wanted and everything that I worked for and everything that I strived to get back and be dominant, it’s all taken away, and it’s all because I’m just so stupid. I’m so stupid, I’m so stupid."- Rhea Ripley - WWE Digital Exclusive
The loss puts Rhea Ripley's path to WrestleMania in serious doubt as IYO SKY will now defend the WWE Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair this April in Las Vegas.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw Results (3/3/25): Seth Rollins And CM Punk Brawl, Sky Wins Championship From Ripley
John Cena, The Rock And Travis Scott Featured In Topps 1/1 Signed Heel Turn Card
Seth Rollins And CM Punk Set For Steel Cage Match Next Week On WWE Raw At Madison Square Garden
Rey Fenix Reportedly Released From AEW; Likely Headed To WWE