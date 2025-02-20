MJF vs Adam Page Official For AEW Revolution 2025
MJF vs. Adam Page is official for the AEW Revolution PPV next month. Tony Khan made the news official during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
MJF and Page opened the show and traded verbal jabs in the ring. Page questioned MJF's authenticity and MJF straight up told Page that there was nothing he was better at in wrestling than he was. MJF also ran down Page's mentor, Christopher Daniels.
Both men were not allowed to touch the other during their encounter, but MJF spit into Page's face, which enraged him. Page attacked MJF, but was then jumped by security that was around the ringside area. Page fought off security until Daniels got into the ring and stopped him. Daniels told him not to listen to MJF and that he knew who he was.
MORE: MJF Wraps on Happy Gilmore 2; Reportedly Lands Another Movie Role
MJF and Page had crossed paths throughout various episodes of Dynamite for the last few weeks and came to blows with a massive brawl last week. Now, the match between both is official.
AEW Revolution airs live on PPV from inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on March 9. Other announced matches for the show include Cope vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match, and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship.
