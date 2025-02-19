Seth Rollins Shares New Details On Role Being Cut From Captain America: Brave New World
Why did Seth Rollins get cut from Captain America: Brave New World? Apparently the opportunity to cast the notorious chicken man from the Breaking Bad universe as one of the films' big bad guys was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
Rollins was recently a guest on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, and with the movie now out in theaters, the Visionary was more comfortable discussing why his role as a member of the Serpent Society ending up on the cutting room floor.
“Basically, I got repurposed for Giancarlo Esposito, who is a hell of an actor—Gus Fring from Breaking Bad. Special cat. So, losing out to him doesn’t hurt my feelings. The bottom line is the movie went through a lot of adjustments. The original script is not the script they ended up with. As for my character, I don’t know if it got repurposed or just scrapped entirely, but a whole new thing went in there.”
While he was no doubt disappointed that his part didn't make it in the final edition of the movie, Rollins is hopeful that his character will live on somewhere in the MCU. He also now has one more thing in common with his wife, Becky Lynch.
The Man was cast in the 2021 Marvel flick The Eternals, but her role did not make it into the theatrical release.
“We did some really cool stuff that ended up on the cutting room floor. I hope somehow it lives on in Easter egg form somewhere. I’d love to see some of those shots. I won’t give away too much, but it was a great experience. But yeah, man, they cut me. They cut me from the role. You know what? They cut the whole family!
“My wife had a role in Eternals—she even did a post-credit scene for the original film,” Rollins shared. “The Eternals franchise was intended to be multiple films, and she was supposed to be involved in that, but they cut her too. They cut the whole family!”- Seth Rollins with Cam Heyward
