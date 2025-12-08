New Report Provides Updated Timeline For MJF's Return To All Elite Wrestling

Christmas season is officially in full swing and All Elite Wrestling's resident Krampus should be back terrorizing the locker room within the next few weeks.

MJF has been on hiatus from AEW since he lost his Tables N' Tacks Match to Mark Briscoe at AEW All Out back in September.

In the moments following that defeat, the former AEW World Champion cut a rather ominous sounding promo in the arena stairwell and promised that he would not return to the ring until he was the most dangerous version of MJF that he had ever been.

At #AEWAllOut, @The_MJF endured a brutal Tables N’Tacks battle with Mark Briscoe. Now he reflects on his time in AEW and what the future demands!



Maxwell must be feeling pretty menacing these days, and he must be nearing the end of his newest film commitments, because Sean Ross Sapp with Fightful Select reported a couple of weeks ago that he would be returning to the ring some time in the month of December.

While that has not happened as of this writing, a more exact timeframe was provided during 'Wrestlevotes Live on Fightful Select' Monday afternoon.

"MJF was factored into AEW Worlds End plans as of Thanksgiving week," WrestleVotes said. "To what extent, we aren't sure, but there have been working plans for his involvement."

Could MJF be back before Worlds End?

The annual AEW Worlds End pay-per-view is coming up on Saturday, December 27 from the Now Arena in suburban Chicago, Illinois.

There are only three matches booked thus far, with the two Continental Classic semifinal matches and the tournament finals scheduled for the show once again this year.

Assuming Samoa Joe successfully defends his AEW Men's World Championship against Eddie Kingston this Wednesday night at 'Winter is Coming', a rematch against Hangman Adam Page could very well be in the works for Worlds End.

That would be a very fitting spot for the introduction of the new and improved Maxwell Jacob Friedman. It was at Worlds End 2023 where MJF lost the AEW World Title to Samoa Joe, and then he spent much of this year battling against Hangman Page in an attempt to win it back.

There's also the possibility that MJF returns ahead of Worlds End. It's been announced that the seventh annual Dynamite Battle Royal will take place on Wednesday, December 17 as part of AEW's Holiday Bash three-hour special edition of Dynamite.

The final two men standing will then wrestle for the Dynamite Diamond Ring the following week on AEW Dynamite 34th Street. The winner will also receive an AEW World Championship opportunity at Maximum Carnage on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

MJF has won the Dynamite Diamond Ring six years running. It's hard to image that he would willingly let it fall into the hands of someone else, especially with a World Title shot also on the line, but time will tell.

