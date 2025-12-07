AEW Collision (12/6/25) Results: Takeshita & Moxley Deliver An Epic In The Continental Classic

The December 6 edition of AEW Collision will feature more Continental Classic matches with the Blue League taking center stage here at GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio.

In the main event, Jon Moxley will look to rebound from his loss against his Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli from the December 3 AEW Dynamite by facing Konosuke Takeshita in his next Blue League match in the Continental Classic.

These two have met in the past, but it has been a few years and now will be a meeting of the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion going at it with a former IWGP Champ and former four-time AEW World Champion.

Elsewhere, The Conglomeration and Paragon alliance will come to a head as Orange Cassidy faces Roderick Strong in the Blue League, With both men looking for the first points in the Continental Classic, someone will be looking to walk away still in the mix of the tournament early on.

Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli will look to cement his spot at the top of the leaderboard for the Blue League with a win over Mascara Dorada. This styles clash should be a very exciting bout in the Continental Classic tournament.

Finally, there will be two title bouts on the card for the show. Mercedes Moné looks to avenge her loss from ROH Final Battle by defending the TBS Title against Leila Grey of SkyFlight, while Ricochet wants to keep his momentum as the inaugural AEW National Champion by defending against Bang Bang Gang's Ace Austin.

With Swerve Strickland scheduled to appear and another in-ring confrontation between FTR and The Bang Bang Gang, here is everything that went down on the December 6th AEW Collision.

Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness and Ian Riccaboni are on the call for the commentary team on this evening and we're kicking off with a battle between the Conglomeration and Paragon alliance in the Blue League.

Roderick Strong vs. Orange Cassidy in the Blue League of the Continental Classic: We hear from Renee Paquette who talks about Orange not being 100% with an injured back from his match against Claudio Castagnoli and how Roderick plans on targeting the injury. That became the story of the bout. Strong dominated the early portion of this contest, notably hitting nine consecutive backbreakers to completely wear down Cassidy. This included one on the barricade at one point.

Eventually, Cassidy made his comeback after getting power from putting his hands in his pockets. Using his speed, OC kept Roddy on his back foot and tried to stay out of the more powerful Strong's grasp. Roddy hits a huge powerslam to regain control, but only gets a two. OC counters an End of Heartache attempt into Stundog Millionaire and a crucifix pin for a nearfall.

Cassidy then gets a slingshot DDT for another nearfall. Roddy cuts off OC on the top rope and looks for a backbreaker on the top turnbuckle, but Cassidy crotches Strong. Orange Punch is reversed into another backbreaker, followed by End of Heartache for a very close nearfall.

Roddy goes for Strong Hold, but Cassidy gets the cazadora for a neafall. OC connects with Stundog Millionaire, but Orange Punch is caught again. OC counters End of Heart into a leg crossed cradle for the pin and wins to earn his first three points in the Continental Classic.

Result: Orange Cassidy (13:22)

Commentary announces that Darby Allin has been medically disqualified from competing in the Continental Classic after injuries suffered against Kevin Knight in his first match in the tournament. Tony Schiavone then reveals "Jungle" Jack Perry will take his place in the Blue League of the C2.

We then get an interview with Darby Allin, who is understandably pissed and references the recent Death Riders promos. He thought he was fighting a war with The Death Riders, but he was losing because they were breaking him down. Darby said he couldn't feel his legs after his match with Knight. He then brings up his history with Jack Perry and never seeing eye-to-eye, but Darby wants Perry to win the entire Continental Classic for him.

FTR & Stokely in-ring promo: Stokely kicks off the promo by saying tonight is the greatest night of his life because FTR are the AEW World Tag Team Champions. He says FTR are men of their word and are calling out the Bang Bang Gang to dare them to touch their titles.

This brings out Bang Bang Gang. Before Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn say anything, Cash Wheeler gets on the mic to say that yes, they are the last team to beat FTR, but that will be the absolute last time they beat them. Cash says FTR are living legends, while Bang Bang Gang's achievements are being Mr. Toni Storm and Billy's Baby Boy. Dax takes the mic to say what he said on Dynamite that they are a nepo baby and Juice's whole career has been as a bag carrier.

Dax says the only time they matter is standing across from FTR, but they are peerless, no rival, one of one. He says he was embarrassed last week when they touched his belt. Dax repeats they cannot beat them again, so they have one more opportunity to touch his belt, he double dares them.

Austin responds and says "yes, he is the son of a Hall of Famer, Juice is a son of a carpenter. Cash is the son of his first cousin, and Dax is a son of a bitch. Austin wants FTR to put the titles on the line against them. They've done this song and dance before, but the people are behind them and want to see the Bang Bang Gang with the gold.

Juice says they won $200K and can buy all the belts they want from the AEW Shop. He needs a title and wants the next time they hold those championships to be when they beat them in the United Kingdom and hear those two words. The fans respond with "Guns Up," but Juice says "And New." Good promo exchange to sell this title match.

Backstage, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia of The Death Riders have some words for Mark Briscoe ahead of Garcia's TNT Title Match next week. Yuta says Briscoe can't match the heart and the drive of the Death Riders, while Garcia says the stupidest thing Briscoe did was put his TNT Title on the line, so he's bringing it home.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada in the Blue League of the Continental Classic: This is an intriguing style clash with Claudio's size and strength going against the faster and more agile Dorada. It doesn't take long for Castagnoli to use his power to get control after cutting off a dive with a running European Uppercut. At ringside, Claudio gorilla presses Dorada twice over his head and drops him on the barricade before we go to break.

Back from break, Dorada made his comeback by leaping up to Claudio's shoulders, then jumping to the top rope and finally jumping backwards into an armdrag. Dorada followed that with a tope suicida armdrag on the floor. The two men exchange big strikes until Dorada hits a superkick and Claudio responds with a massive lariat for a close two.

They fight on the top rope, with Dorada getting the better of the situation with a twisting hurricanrana off the top rope. The luchador tries to follow with the Shooting Star Press, but Claudio cuts him off with a running European Uppercut. Claudio heads to the top for a superplex, but Dorada fights him off and finally hits the Shooting Star Press for the upset win to earn his first three points in the Continental Classic tournament.

Result: Mascara Dorada (11:15)

In a prerecorded segment, Timeless Love Bombs and Babes of Wrath have a sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone ahead of their AEW Women's Tag Team Title Tournament Finals at Dynamite: Winter Is Coming this Wednesday.

Timeless Toni Storm believes they are the only team here because they are always a team in the ring and outside of it, while Babes of Wrath are a duo who came together to fill a spot. Willow Nightingale brings up her history with Harley Cameron, facing each other on AEW Dark in 2022 and always keeping a smile on their faces, having that bond of keeping the same attitude against adversity.

Toni says neither one of them has ever beaten her, while Harley Cameron responds by bringing up that she has accomplished more in her first three years of her career than either Toni or Mina. Mina interrupts an argument to say "let's give the fans a fight to remember" before Tony Schiavone says "sh**, I'll drink to that." All four women and Schiavone have a glass of champagne with that toast.

Swerve Strickland in-ring promo: Swerve Strickland addresses being taken out three months ago and coming back after knee surgery. He talks about being in AEW is about always having people fighting against you. Swerve returned to AEW and saw a familiar sight of Samoa Joe holding the AEW World Title, but every time he tries to get reacquainted with Joe, he runs away, or he has to get through a bunch of Opps dojo boys to do anything. He thinks Joe is ducking him because he remembers his first reign ended at the hands of Swerve. Strickland says he will fight through the Opps to get to Joe again.

Then, Swerve addresses Hangman Adam Page, reflecting on them never seeing eye-to-eye and having the greatest rivalry in AEW history. If Hangman needs another "desperado" to fight The Opps at Winter Is Coming, how about Swerve Strickland? However, Swerve says this will be the first and last time. If they want to team again, Swerve and Hangman need to sit down and have another long conversation.

Josh Alexander interrupts. Alexander gets heavily booed here. "The Walking Weapon" says it's not Swerve's House, it's Don Callis' house. Alexander reminds Swerve that it was the Don Callis Family who injured Swerve, and he's been on a roll since he's been gone, mentioning his winning $1 million at AEW Full Gear and breaking Kota Ibushi's femur. Alexander believes he deserves the next shot at the AEW World Title, not Swerve. Swerve wants Alexander next week in Cardiff at AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming.

This leads to Katsuyori Shibata kicking Swerve in the back of his injured knee and then leaving. Alexander says "see you next week."

We see highlights from ROH Final Battle, where Mercedes Monê lost the ROH Women's TV Championship to Red Velvet.

Backstage, Mercedes Moné is interviewed and is visibly irritated with Lexy Nair asking about her loss at ROH Final Battle. Moné repeats to herself that she is a global wrestling icon and calms herself down before redirecting her anger at Leila Grey for kicking her while she was down last night.

Mercedes Moné vs. Leila Grey (w/Christopher Daniels) for the TBS Championship: Moné attacks Grey before the bell for a hot start. Moné brings the attack to the outside with a running Meteora off the apron, but Grey moves out of the way, so Mercedes hits Christopher Daniels instead. Leila goes on offense, but is cut off by Moné before we go to break.

When we return from break, Leila is on the comeback when she hits a lifting knee in the corner, but she seems to injure her leg in the process. This leads the two women to quickly finish, where Moné gets the win with the Statement Maker via submission to retain the TBS Title.

Result: Mercedes Moné to retain the TBS Title (5:49)

Post match, Moné keeps the Statement Maker on Grey until Christopher Daniels pulls her off of his SkyFlight stablemate. Mercedes then kicks Daniels low to leave him lying. Moné then goes to commentary and grabs a headset to say, "I'm the greatest TBS Champion of all time."

Eddie Kingston promo ahead of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming: An emotional Eddie Kingston talks about his career lasting over 25 years and wanting to be a pro wrestler since he was nine years old. He reiterates that he speaks loud because he gets stuff done and that's how he was brought up. Kingston talks about his love for pro wrestling and hates to admit he loves and cares about AEW.

Eddie talks about the young guys going down the wrong path and taking shortcuts thanks to Joe's example with clips of HOOK's heel turn. The passion from Kingston was palpable as he became louder and more intense as the promo went on. With near tears in his eyes, Eddie talks about wanting to be a world champion his entire career and he will make the change this place needs to show the young guys the right way. A must-watch promo!

Backstage, Triangle of Madness causes chaos in the women's locker room on the hunt for AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter. Then, Hyan and Maya World attempt to make the save, only for the numbers to get the better of them. Sisters of Sin look in the camera and say "Sisters of Sin, we come for the win," while Thekla closed with "see you in Cardiff, b****es!"

Ricochet vs. Ace Austin for the AEW National Championship: This was a well-paced bout with Ricochet playing up his cowardly heel character and using the help of GOA at ringside throughout. Ace Austin displayed his athleticism, agility and resourcefulness to avoid the interference from Toa Liona as well as Bishop Kaun. When it came down to the two men in the match, this was evenly matched with a bunch of counters and reversals. One sequence saw Ace counter into a huge superplex and followed up with a Bell Ringer for two.

Ace came close to a victory when he looked for The Fold, but Ricochet pushes the referee in the way and attempts a low blow that is caught by Austin. Ace flips Ricochet over, who lands on his feet to hit the running Spirit Gun. Ricochet then finishes Austin off with Vertigo for the three count to retain the AEW National Title.

Result: Ricochet to retain the AEW National Championship (10:04)

Post-match, FTR attacks Ace Austin to send a message to the Bang Bang Gang, who come out to make the save. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler kick Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn low. The champs grab their titles to hit the babyfaces with them, but Bang Bang Gang ducks and gets in the Juice combo on both men to stand tall. Juice and Austin grab the titles and toss them to FTR to end the segment.

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in the Blue League of the Continental Classic: Hot crowd right from the start with "holy sh**" chants from Columbus. After an early feeling-out process, Moxley turns his ankle, which becomes the story of the match. Playing off his injuries from the matches against Kyle O'Reilly, Mox fought from underneath with the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion attacking his ankle repeatedly throughout.

With Takeshita in control, the two men made their way to the apron, where Mox made his comeback after a vicious double Curb Stomp to the back of the head into the apron on Takeshita.

MORE: Major Name Returns And Oba Femi Crowned NXT Champion At NXT Deadline 2025

We get a highly intense exchange of German Suplexes from both men before they both pop up, showing fighting spirit and collide in the center ring for a double clothesline for the double down. Crowd goes crazy with applause for that sequence. The two men fight to their knees and feet with a strike exchange that ends with Mox hitting the King Kong Lariat for a nearfall.

The Death Riders leader reverses Blue Thunder Bomb into a cross armbreaker. He transitions into an ankle lock, trying to exercise the demons from the O'Reilly matches, says Nigel McGuinness. Takeshita makes the ropes, but Mox stomps down on his ankle. so both men are limping.

Mox makes his way to the apron for a piledriver, but Takeshita reverses with a back drop. Takeshita goes for a running dive, but he collapses due to the damage to the ankle. Mox sees this and tries to take advantage back in the ring, but Takeshita meets him with the World Class Forearm and follows with a tope con hilo to the floor. Takeshita tries to take the cover off the announce table, but it collapses, so "The Alpha" hits a Blue Thunder Bombs through what is left of the table, laying out Mox.

Moxley barely makes it back in the ring before the countout at nine, so Takeshita meets him with a frog splash from halfway across the ring for a two count. Takeshita gets caught with a huge forearm from Mox. He tries to respond, but Mox reverses into Paradigm Shift and goes for the cover. However, Takeshita is too close to the ropes and gets his foot on the bottom rope for the two count.

The sense of urgency and intensity has picked up after the ring announcer calls for five minutes remaining. Mox runs the ropes, but twinks his ankle to collapse to his knees where Takeshita catches him with the Power Drive Knee for a close nearfall. Takeshita follows with another Knee and then finishes off Mox with the Raging Fire to earn three more points in the Blue League. What a main event!

Results: Konosuke Takeshita (17:29)

Post-match, Takeshita celebrates, while The Death Riders come down to check on Moxley following his second straight loss in the Continental Classic to close the show.

AEW Collision Full Results

Orange Cassidy [3] def. Orange Cassidy [0] in a Continental Classic 2025 Blue League Match

Mascara Dorada [3] def. Claudio Castagnoli in a Continental Classic 2025 Blue League Match

Mercedes Moné def. Leila Grey to retain the TBS Championship

Ricochet def. Dalton Castle to retain the AEW National Championship

Konosuke Takeshita [6] def. Jon Moxley [3] in a Continental Classic 2025 Blue League Match

