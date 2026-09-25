New Report Reveals Where Multiple Free Agents Stand Ahead of AEW All Out

AEW pay-per-views often feature surprise debuts, and ahead of All Out on Saturday, a new report provides an update on several free agents.

New competitors continue to enter the open market following their departures from WWE. In recent months, Sheamus and Kairi Sane left the company. Meanwhile, ex-WWE stars like Tommaso Ciampa, the New Level (Kofi and Austin Creed), and the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) have signed with AEW throughout the year.

Some fans speculate that buzzworthy free agents could arrive in AEW, potentially as soon as All Out, and a new report addresses the rumors.

Kairi Sane | Netflix

Two former WWE stars not planned for AEW All Out

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported an update about several of these free agents. Sapp writes that former world champion Sheamus, who left WWE in July, is still technically under contract with the company. The report notes that Sheamus is not contractually available until next week, and there is no word on any conversations between him and AEW.

Likewise, Kairi Sane, who has also been linked to AEW since she parted ways with WWE, is not planned for All Out. Sapp writes that Sane has had conversations with AEW, Stardom, and other promotions, but sources confirmed that, as of Friday, she is not signed and is not set to appear at this weekend's pay-per-view.

Sapp cites one source who said that it would be nearly impossible for her to appear at the show, but conversations are ongoing, and AEW remains interested.

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However, AEW has added at least one competitor to its roster. Sapp writes that the company had previously been interested in Dani Luna, and she has now joined the company. The report notes that she is expected to debut "fairly soon" after agreeing to join AEW over a month ago. Luna asked for her release from TNA Wrestling and received it in April.

Additionally, Self MadePW reports that Luna is set to make her debut by answering Persephone's open challenge for the TBS Championship at All Out on Saturday.

Self Made Self Report:



There has been rampant speculation since TBS Champion Persephone issued her open challenge on this week’s Collision. With Maya World, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa explicitly ruled out, wrestling fans immediately theorized on possible candidates to walk through… pic.twitter.com/LJqVbDhRdr — Self Made 💫 (@SelfMadePW) September 25, 2026

Luna is a two-time TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion; she won the gold with Jody Threat. She also had a run in NXT UK before she was released in 2022 as the brand went on hiatus. Luna has also wrestled for RevPro and other promotions.

The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available, and we will have coverage of All Out as it airs on September 26.