PAC Returns AEW, Helps Jon Moxley Beat Darby Allin In A Coffin Match At AEW All Out
PAC is back in AEW and made his presence felt at the All Out PPV event on Saturday afternoon.
In April, PAC injured his ankle during a match with Swerve Strickland and has been away from AEW recovering from that injury since then. At AEW All Out, he made his triumphant return and helped Jon Moxley defeat Darby Allin in their Coffin Match.
Allin and Moxley had beaten each other to pulps throughout the match. With Darby on the offensive and using a plastic bag to suffocate Moxley, PAC hit the ring and attacked. As Allin was trying to shut Moxley in the Coffin, he hit the ring in street. clothes and short hair and dropped Allin.
PAC then lifted Darby Allin into a Razor's Edge position and tossed him over the top rope out of the ring and on top of prone casket. PAC went to the outside of the ring, put Darby Allin in a body bag, and then carried him back into the ring. There, he dropped Darby into the coffin, which Moxley closed with his foot. Mox was then declared the winner.
After the match, PAC, Moxley, and the rest of Moxley's Death Riders carried the coffin with Darby in it out of the ring and up the entrance ramp.
PAC is nearly a day one AEW star
PAC has been a part of AEW since near the beginning of the company's history. He wrestled at the first-ever All Out event in 2019 and beat Kenny Omega. PAC also wrestled on the first episode of AEW Dynamite that same October.
MORE: WWE Hall of Famer Makes Debut At AEW All Out 2025
In AEW, PAC has won the AEW World Trios Championships on two different occasions -- once with Penta and Rey Fenix and once with Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta as part of The Death Riders.
PAC is also a decorated star in WWE. He's a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. PAC was also a former NXT Champion
With PAC now back in AEW and how involved he got in the match wtih Darby Allin, expect both those men to feud with one another as Allin tries to build back up to Jon Moxley.
The Latest On AEW, WWE, & More
Eddie Kingston Was Talked Out Of Retiring From Recent Injury
Toni Storm Claims Tony Khan Was "Horrified And Disgusted" By Ideas She Pitched
Místico Defeats MJF In Title Vs. Mask Match, Wins CMLL World Championship
Tony Khan Reveals How AEW's Ticket Pricing Strategy Competes With WWE