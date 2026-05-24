Renee Paquette Shares Thoughts on Mick Foley Joining AEW and the TBS Title Situation

AEW Double or Nothing will take place Sunday night live from Queens, New York, and several of the company's top names scheduled for the show. Among them, Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who will be making his AEW debut alongside Renee Paquette on the Buy In show before the main card gets underway.

Foley made his intention to part ways with WWE back in December, and his legends deal with the company is set to expire in June. AEW President Tony Khan made the official announcement last week that the Hardcore Legend would not only be on the broadcast for Double or Nothing, but would be fixture of AEW programming moving forward.

All Elite Wrestling correspondent and ringside analyst Renee Paquette was a guest on Busted Open Radio Sunday morning, and said she was very surprised and happy to hear that news that Foley would be joining her on the Buy In.

Before #AEWDoN,

watch the The Buy In

FREE before the ppv THIS SUNDAY!



Your new co-hosts are @ReneePaquette & Mick Foley!

Foley’s coming back to TBS, where he ran wild as Cactus Jack!



Don’t miss his first night in AEW on Sunday +

see you for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/wWpAHRi4dP — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 20, 2026

"It was so exciting. I had no idea that was going to be happening. Of course, I've known Mick for such a long time, so to be able to work with him in this capacity, I'm just, I'm excited." Renee Paquette, Busted Open Radio

Paquette went on to say that Foley and AEW are a perfect mix, noting that he fits the promotion's vibe. She also has hopes that many of the company's young wrestlers will seek out his advice and learn from one of the best in the business.

The idea of Foley getting back in the ring, or doing anything physical was brought up. Renee's husband, Jon Moxley, was in line for a match with Foley when they were both with WWE back in 2012. Mick wasn't medically cleared for that match to happen, but Renee commented on the possibility of something going down between the two under the AEW umbrella.

Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O'Reilly | All Elite Wrestling

"To have Jon and Mick, and especially where Jon's at now... being the best version of himself and being able to creatively do the things that he wants to do, and physically doing the things that he wants to do. I think the idea of seeing those two together, in whatever it could be... That is stressful to me. I don't know if I wanna wish that into fruition." Renee Paquette

Jon Moxley will be in action at Double or Nothing when he defends his Continental Championship against Kyle O'Reilly, with the title's 20-minute time limit rule suspended. One person who will not be wrestling on the show, sadly, is Willow Nightingale.

She was originally scheduled to to face Alex Windsor in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup, but had to drop out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Nightingale was also forced to relinquish her TBS Championship.

Who could step in for the injured Willow Nightingale?

Fighting champion through and through.



Unfortunately, @willowwrestles has suffered an injury and will be forced to withdraw from the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and relinquish the TBS Title!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/a2ntrffQCL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 21, 2026

Paquette offered some takes on who she would like to see step up in her absence, with names like Skye Blue, Julia Hart, and Harley Cameron coming to mind.

"She's like a f---ed up ray of sunshine. She's insane in the best way," Paquette said about Cameron. "She's a work horse, she really is... She is out there early, she is training, she's figuring stuff out. She is somebody that's learning on the fly, and nobody has grown more than her. She's somebody too that I think the fans have really gravitated toward... I feel like the TBS Championship and TBS as a network would probably be pretty thrilled to have her in that spot."

Harley Cameron previously held the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships with Nightingale, whom Renee called a cornerstone of the women's division, before they dropped the titles to Divine Dominion at AEW Revolution.