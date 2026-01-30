WWE SmackDown Results (1/30/26): Bron Breakker Cuts Down Rhodes & Zayn Ahead of the Royal Rumble

The final WWE SmackDown ahead of the Royal Rumble is officially in the books.

The go-home edition of the Blue Brand took place Friday afternoon from the KAFD Arena in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and a star-studded main event tag team match dissolved into absolute chaos.

It was Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton and Jey Uso taking on all four members of The Vision, and after Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu joined the fray to force a disqualification, Bron Breakker took advantage of the situation and cut down both Rhodes and Zayn with one massive spear.

Bron Breakker | Netflix

The Unpredictable Badass may have just swung all the momentum in his favor as he looks to earn another world title shot Saturday afternoon at the Royal Rumble.

In the meantime, Carmelo Hayes put his Men's United States Championship on the line Friday afternoon against Rey Fenix, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss faced off against The Judgment Day and AJ Styles may have made the last appearance of his career inside the house that he built.

Here's everything you may have missed from Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Results:

- The show kicked off with highlights from various WWE stars all over Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the Royal Rumble. We then see Gunther, AJ Styles, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn earlier in the day before tonight's show.

- Highlights from the January 24 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event are shown.

- Cody Rhodes makes his entrance in the arena to start the show proper. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show from the commentary desk and announce that over 18,000 fans are in attendance for tonight's broadcast. Rhodes, dressed in a blue button-down, red tie, and beige suspenders, grabs the microphone and is greeted with loud "Cody, Cody Rhodes" chants.

- After his signature "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" catchphrase, Cody Rhodes reflects on his brawl with Jacob Fatu at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and how that fun was ruined by Drew McIntyre. Cody says Drew won the title, but not the most important thing that comes along with that. Rhodes wants to win the Royal Rumble for the third time and go on to face McIntyre for the title again, which was greeted with a loud "No" by the fans. Cody then says it might not be Drew, it could be his friend Sami Zayn he goes on to face. The crowd pops big for that.

Cody Rhodes says he's going to win the Royal Rumble for a 3rd time.



The crowd boos and chants "NO! NO! NO!"#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ztJhKg3mGz — The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) January 30, 2026

- Rhodes teases winning the Rumble to face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship instead. Cody talks about belief in winning the Rumble, which draws some boos. He then says he goes into the Rumble having something no one else has, being a two-time winner, but this brings out another two-time Rumble winner and Cody's friend Randy Orton.

- Following the Riyadh crowd singing "Voices," Orton enters the ring and Cody hands him a microphone. Orton tells Saudi Arabia he loves them, then addresses Rhodes, saying everyone knows how he feels about Cody. Orton thinks of Rhodes as his brother and is proud of everything he's accomplished, including winning the world title. Randy knows what Cody feels like losing the title and knows that a desperate Cody Rhodes is dangerous, but there is nothing more dangerous than a "Viper" chasing #15.

- Orton lets Rhodes know that he will not hesitate to throw him over the top rope and tells Cody to remember he's not the only one who's won the Royal Rumble twice. Then, 2025 Royal Rumble winner and World Tag Team Champion Jey Uso comes out to interrupt to a big pop. After the crowd finishes "YEET-ing" not once, but twice, Uso says he plans on becoming a back-to-back Royal Rumble winner and becoming World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania again.

- This brings out #1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn to a huge ovation. After the crowd gives Sami a loud "Ole'" chant, Zayn speaks in Arabic to a thunderous pop from the fans. Sami says he recognizes that he is standing in the ring with three of the best, and he plans on culminating three stories: 1. winning the WWE Title, 2. finally beating Drew McIntyre after going 0-11, and 3. he has never ever lost a match in Saudi Arabia. Sami's plan is to walk out as the new WWE Champion, and if one of them wins tomorrow, they will face him.

- The voice of Paul Heyman is then heard, with him saying, "Ladies and gentlemen." Heyman comes out with The Vision and says he sees on the stage The Vision, while in the ring, there is no vision. Heyman says Sami will not win tomorrow, while Uso, Rhodes and Orton will not win the Royal Rumble. Heyman states that by all of their decree, tomorrow night will be Bron Breakker's night. Orton begs Heyman to shut the hell up and dares The Vision to pull their heads out of Heyman's behind to come down and fight them.

The Vision is taking on The Present (Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn)🔥 🙌🏽 Who’s gonna stand tall🤔 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vJtM2IRJWj — Tecco Reviews (@tega1x) January 30, 2026

- Finally, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out to make a judgment and wants to give Riyadh a Royal Rumble preview. Aldis announces The Vision vs. Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in an eight-man tag team main event tonight.

- After a commercial break, Carmelo Hayes makes his entrance for the latest United States Championship Open Challenge. The challenge is accepted by Rey Fenix.

- Carmelo Hayes defeated Rey Fenix to retain the WWE United States Championship: After a back-and-forth bout, Hayes reversed a roll through by Fenix into the First 48 and then followed with Nothing But Net to retain the United States Championship.

المصارع كارميلو هايز يفوز في نزال بطولة الولايات المتحدة ضد خصمه ريّ فينيكس في حدث سماك داون WWE 🔥😍



Carmelo Hayes defeats Rey Fenix to win the United States Championship at WWE #SmackDown 🔥😍#موسم_الرياض #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/UfTy5DGEVL — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) January 30, 2026

- Backstage, Ilja Dragunov was watching on when The Miz interrupted. "The A Lister" then tried to convince Ilja that Hayes put him up to interfering in their match last week, but Dragunov feigned being friendly before shaking Miz's hand and squeezing it. "The Mad Dragon" then says he doesn't know or care if he is working with Carmelo, but tonight, Miz's pain will entertain. A graphic is shown for Dragunov vs. Miz for later.

- Footage is shown from Wednesday's Pat McAfee Show on ESPN with a FaceTime call from Brock Lesnar, who declared for the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

- Backstage, R-Truth is with Nick Aldis at the tumbler for the Royal Rumble number selection. Damian Priest then comes in to confirm that he is in the match and then chooses his number. Priest opens his number and looks disappointed, while Aldis looks away and R-Truth says he can pick again before the SmackDown General Manager says no. Priest says it's just a number and gives him more opportunity to throw some fools out.

Damian Priest is in the Royal Rumble.



Congrats. pic.twitter.com/SzSf0Qeqhv — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) January 30, 2026

- Elsewhere backstage, Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has an interview with Cathy Kelly. Drew mentions Sami Zayn foolishly getting himself in a match the night before the biggest match of his career. McIntyre promises to do anything possible to retain his title and asks Zayn if he is willing to do anything to take it from him.

- Back from break, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are interviewed about competing in the Royal Rumble against one another. RHIYO state they became friends after competing against each other at WrestleMania and they can make it through the Rumble. This brings in Giulia and Kiana James who say Giulia will win the Rumble. Giulia and IYO have an exchange in Japanese before James claims Giulia will become a triple champion. Finally, Nia Jax and Lash Legend come in to stake their claim for the Rumble before officials separate everyone.

- Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are out next to discuss the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Charlotte says she will win the Royal Rumble despite all the chaos backstage. The fans start chanting for Bliss. Alexa says she was planning on winning the Royal Rumble herself. Flair disagrees, saying the odds are in her favor, while Bliss says she was the first woman to win in Saudi Arabia and plans to win the first Rumble in the country. Flair asks if Bliss thinks she will help her win, but Bliss says that not everything is about her.

alexa bliss vs charlotte flair is going to be a generational feud & will go down in wrestling history.#smackdown #alexabliss pic.twitter.com/329zefbCk8 — alexa bliss source ★. (@thealexabase) January 30, 2026

- Bliss and Flair argue about tossing each other over the top rope until The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez come out to interrupt. Liv mentions how cute that the two besties are fighting. She says that while they are backstabbing each other, one of them will win the Royal Rumble. Charlotte and Alexa challenge Judgment Day to come down and find out how good of friends they are. Liv says, " Alright," and then says, " Sike," before trying to bail. Nick Aldis then comes out to make a tag team match official for right now.

- Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss defeat The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez) w/Raquel Rodriguez: Rodriguez gets the apron to provide a distraction, but Stephanie Vaquer appears, takes her down and hits her with a superkick. This distraction provides the opening for Bliss to hit the Sister Abigail DDT on Perez for the win. Post-match, Charlotte and Alexa have a staredown with Vaquer, who stands at ringside.

Charlotte Flair Alexa Bliss Defeats Liv Morgan Roxanne Perez Raquel Rodrigues Was Helping Liv Roxanne But Stephanie Vaquer Kicks Her Alexa Pins Roxanne #SmackDown #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QqL93TdHIG — Rahuul Bhagchandaani (@Rahuul37) January 30, 2026

- Backstage, Jordynne Grace is interviewed about the Royal Rumble. Grace wants to win and go on to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship. After saying she wants to give Jade a reality check, Cargill attacks Grace from behind, leading to a pull-apart brawl between the two until officials separate them.

- Axiom along with Nathan Frazer makes his entrance as he will face Johnny Gargano up next. When Fraxiom made their entrance, a graphic was seen saying "Bron Breakker: Entrant #1," seemingly a production botch, revealing he will enter the Royal Rumble first tomorrow night.

- After Michael Cole hypes the seven-man ladder match for the NXT Championship on the February 3rd episode, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae are seen walking backstage and heading to the ring when SmackDown GM Nick Aldis stops them. Aldis informs them that LeRae is banned from ringside and if Gargano loses, he must give Axiom his mask back. Gargano and LeRae are none too pleased to hear this.

- Axiom w/Nathan Frazer defeats Johnny Gargano: Some notable "Psycho Killer" chants and the crowd was noticeable behind Gargano here. Axiom tried to regain his old mask, but Gargano attacked from behind and took his current mask off. However, Gargano took too much time to gloat, giving Axiom time to put the old mask on and deliver The Golden Ratio to get the pinfall win here.

There were Psycho Killer chants for Tommaso Ciampa during Johnny Gargano & Axiom's match. pic.twitter.com/kGWW109pl6 — Finesse (@ProWFinesse) January 30, 2026

- Backstage, Ilja Dragunov was getting ready until Carmelo Hayes approached to make sure they are good. Hayes says he had nothing to do with Miz's interference, but Ilja says he was right there when Miz pushed him off the top rope. Dragunov states he will beat Miz tonight and then wants the same opportunity he gave to Melo before. He says he's not requesting this; he is expecting it before walking away from the United States Champion.

- Backstage, Trick Williams has an interview and talks about his lemon pepper steppers. Williams says he has put on a show in every city they have been to so far on SmackDown. Trick says to subscribe to his website, WorldWideWilly.com. He tells everyone to subscribe like everyone will subscribe to seeing him being the last man standing in the Royal Rumble tomorrow night.

- AJ Styles makes his entrance to talk about his Career Threatening Match against GUNTHER tomorrow night at the Royal Rumble. After the fans sing his theme song and chant "AJ Styles," "The Phenomenal One" gets on the mic to say welcome to SmackDown, the House That AJ Styles Built. Styles talks about his big match at the Rumble before the fans chant his name again. AJ promises to knock GUNTHER's teeth down his throat and after beating him, it starts "The Phenomenal Farewell Tour."

Gunther the last one who tapped was him, like a little bitch, Gunther gets angry... but he doesn't get in the ring and leaves. Tomorrow's match could be legendary



- Aj Styles #SmackDown #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/teef7wKPMK — Rahuul Bhagchandaani (@Rahuul37) January 30, 2026

- Styles teases one more time with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and even CM Punk until Gunther interrupts, coming through the crowd. "The Ring General" stands on the commentary desk and says none of those future matches will happen because AJ already knows he's made a mistake so severe that it will cost him his career. "Tomorrow at the Royal Rumble, I'm gonna end your career and I'm gonna do it the same way I did it to your little buddy John Cena. I'm gonna make you tap out," GUNTHER said.

- Styles reminds Gunther that the last time he checked, he was the one who tapped out like a "little b***h." Gunther gets upset and climbs onto the apron before deciding to wait for tomorrow's match. Styles' music hits to end this segment.

- Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura was watching on when he was confronted by WWE Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga, and said he saw his match with AJ Styles, but asked if he saw his before looking at his title on his shoulder. Tama says what happened to The King of Strong Style? He suggests Shinsuke follow Styles and retire, going on the "Shinsuke Nakamura Sayonara Tour." Nakamura says Tama is still the young punk he first met, "Bad Boy" Tama Tonga. He then challenges Tonga for next week, which Tama accepts.

Tama Tonga & Shinsuke Nakamura have another backstage segment.



This has to be related to WWE bringing in EVIL. pic.twitter.com/CoOfNBmz47 — Finesse (@ProWFinesse) January 30, 2026

- The Miz makes his entrance for his singles match with Ilja Dragunov.

- After the commercial break, the video package from last week hyping the return of Roman Reigns in the Men's Royal Rumble Match is shown once again. As Ilja Dragunov makes his entrance, Michael Cole informs the audience that Dragunov and Miz will both participate in the Men's Royal Rumble.

- Ilja Dragunov defeats The Miz: Miz looked to have control after fighting Ilja off the top rope until he flew off and was caught by Torpedo Moscow by Dragunov. "The Mad Dragon" finished off "The A Lister" with the H-Bomb for the pinfall win.

- A pretaped promo from Solo Sikoa and The MFTs, with the leader bragging about their WWE Tag Team Championship win last week. Solo gives his half of the titles to Tonga Loa, who, along with Tama Tonga, puts the pair of belts on Talla Tonga's shoulders. Solo says the titles are not for him, they are for his family. Tomorrow at the Royal Rumble, Sikoa promises to win and go on to win the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Solo Sikoa says the WWE Tag Titles are for his Mft's — his goal is to go the rumble to win it and win the WWE Undisputed Title.#smackdown pic.twitter.com/kgwHtxp4DV — 𝑫𝑹𝑨𝑮𝑶𝑶𝑶𝑺 (@therealalii_) January 30, 2026

- The feed cuts to a pre-taped promo from Uncle Howdy and The Wyatt Sicks. Howdy promises to get revenge on Solo Sikoa and The MFTs. He also states that they will regain the lantern and the tag titles one way or another.

- Michael Cole and Wade Barrett run down the card for tomorrow's WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event.

- Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Randy Orton defeat The Vision (Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory) via DQ: After The Vision dominated, the babyfaces made their comeback. This led to a preview of the Royal Rumble with everyone throwing the opposite team over the top rope. Finally, Sami Zayn looked for the Helluva Kick on Bronson Reed until Drew McIntyre pulled his Rumble opponent from the ring to cause a disqualification.

- Post-match, McIntyre attacks Zayn until Jacob Fatu's music hits to bring out "The Samoan Werewolf," who attacks Drew from behind. Fatu hits a dive on the Undisputed WWE Champion, but then Cody Rhodes hits a dive on Jacob and throws him into the ring post before attacking McIntyre as well.

Bron Breakker stands tall over Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn to end the show before Royal Rumble.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/r1z9vB94xM — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) January 30, 2026

- Drew fights back against Rhodes and looks for The Claymore in the ring until Sami hits him with the Helluva Kick. Zayn goes to pick up the WWE Title, but then Cody does as well. With both men holding the gold, Bron Breakker hits them both with a spear to close the show, standing tall.

