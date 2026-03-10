Swerve Strickland Has High Praise for Three Newly Debuted WWE Stars

Swerve Strickland is a top AEW star and former AEW World Champion, but he pays attention to the wrestling scene around him.

In AEW, Strickland is in the middle of a feud with Kenny Omega. Strickland destroyed Omega after a recent match on AEW Dynamite and put him on the shelf. In the meantime, Strickland is primed to face Brody King at AEW Revolution over the weekend.

After the attack on Omega, Strickland declared himself the most dangerous man in AEW. King took offense to that and challenged Strickland to a match. Strickland accepted the challenge, but also left King in a heap afterwards.

Strickland's AEW ties run deep, but he had a nice run inside of NXT and WWE prior to joining the company. Strickland was in WWE from 2019 to 2021 and held the NXT North American Championship. He was brought up to the main roster at the end of 2021 with the Hit Row faction, but was released from his contract soon after.

Swerve Strickland offered up compliments for new WWE main roster talents

Despite being an AEW guy, Strickland keeps tabs on the WWE product. In a new interview with Baller Alert, Strickland had high praise for three new talents that recently debuted on the WWE main roster: Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Je'Von Evans.

“WWE has some guys coming up like Oba Femi. Young dude, powerhouse, great dude. I look forward to his growth. Trick Williams (is) charismatic, can talk anybody into a building. Look forward to his growth. Je Von Evans (is a) young guy. He grew up watching me. Now he’s 21 years old, living his dream on the main roster. Great kid, looking forward to his growth.” Swerve Strickland

Williams, Femi, and Evans have all made an impact during their short amount of time on the main roster. Williams and Evans were both participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match last month.

Femi has been treated like a high-level free agent by both Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis. He had a strong performance in the Royal Rumble match, which was capped off by a memorable showdown with Brock Lesnar.

Oba Femi | WWE

As for Strickland, he waits for Kenny Omega. Omega will certainly seek retribution for the attack, but it won't come until after Revolution.

The AEW Revolution PPV airs live on Sunday. Other announced matches for the show include MJF vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match, The Young Bucks vs. FTR for the AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships, Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW Continental Championship, and more.