ROH Women's Champion Athena Teases a Much Bigger Role in AEW

Athena has been the ROH Women's World Champion for 1,360 days. She's the longest reigning champion in company history, but she wants more.

Since joining ROH, Athena has been featured on AEW television at various points in time and has had some great matches with Mercedes Moné and others. Despite the success she's had in ROH, Athena says that she wants more out of AEW.

.@AthenaPalmer_FG walked through hell and came out STILL #ROH Women’s World Champion after an incredible battle with @0929_hazuki!



Watch the replay of #ROHDBD on #HonorClub pic.twitter.com/APId9hCDc8 — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 22, 2026

During an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Athena spoke about her ROH success and her need for more. Athena said she is proud of the work she's done in ROH, but she has goals to accomplish in AEW.

Athena declares her need to become the AEW Women's World Champion

“I've given years of my career being the forever ROH champion," Athena said. "I've given so much to be the longest reigning champion in the modern day era. But when it comes to me, I want to do more with AEW. So this means more."

Athena | All Elite Wrestling

Athena last appeared on AEW television during a July episode of AEW Collision. Her last appearance on AEW Dynamite was inside of an AEW World Championship number one contender match. Athena said that winning AEW gold is a top priority for her.

"I want to be AEW Women's champion," Athena said. "I want to be AEW TBS champion. I want to be an AEW tag champion to show the world that everything that I've done, holding a whole company on my back, climbing to the top of the mountain with it, was all worth it.”

Athena signed with AEW in 2022 and made her company debut at the Double or Nothing PPV event that year. Prior to joining the company, she worked as Ember Moon in WWE.

In WWE, Moon was a former NXT Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Shotzi Blackheart. She signed with WWE in 2015 after working on the independent circuit.

Athena successfully defended her ROH Women's World Championship against Hazuki at the ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV event last month. Death Before Dishonor has been a staple event on the ROH calendar for over 20 years. On the show, Bandido defeated Nick Wayne to retain the ROH Men's World Championship, Action Andretti defeated Lio Rush in a Fight Without Honor, and Lee Moriarty beat Katsuyori Shibata to retain the ROH Men's Pure Championship.

The next ROH PPV event has not been announced at this time. Athena is not currently scheduled for any upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite, but she did tell the Dallas Morning News that she'd let Mercedes hold the AEW Women's Championship for a couple of months before she comes after it.