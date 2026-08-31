Willow Nightingale Vows to Smile Again After AEW All In: London Defeat

Willow Nightingale has lost her title and her smile, but there is zero reason for her head to hang low this Monday morning.

The first-ever AEW Women's Triple Crown Champion stepped into All In: London Sunday night with an already broken hand and left a brutal encounter with Mercedes Moné even more battered and bruised. The CEO emerged victorious after forcing Willow to pass out in the Statement Maker, and Nightingale has taken to social media to address her loss for the first time.

"In defeat, I do not smile, but I can pull my bruised and aching body out of bed knowing I gave my all.



And maybe not today or tomorrow or even the day after that, but I must remember that eventually… I will smile again. Let’s keep pushing forward." Willow Nightingale on X

In defeat, I do not smile



but I can pull my bruised and aching body out of bed knowing I gave my all



And maybe not today or tomorrow or even the day after that, but I must remember that eventually… I will smile again



Let’s keep pushing forward — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) August 31, 2026

Willow Nightingale's loss at All In: London will not keep her down

Nightingale's first reign as AEW Women's World Champion came to an end after just 35 days. She captured the title from Thekla at AEW Redemption last month, but three years after she first appeared on AEW programming in the stands at Wembley Stadium, Mercedes Moné was not going to be denied her destiny at All In: London this time around.

The CEO won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for the second year in a row to earn her shot at redemption, after she came up short against "Timeless" Toni Storm in Texas last summer. There has now been a title change in each of the four career singles matches between Moné and Nightingale.

“Me and Willow have had it out for each other since the day that we met. Today, all of our emotions, all of our frustrations, and all of our history was right there in the ring. We gave it all to each other. She legit beat my ass all over the ring, but I beat her harder," Mercedes said during the All In: London post-show media scrum.

Mercedes Moné | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

The CEO may have walked away as the new AEW Women's World Champion on Sunday, but she did not leave the match unscathed. Moné confirmed that she broke her nose within the first few minutes and spent the majority of the bout fighting with streams of blood pouring down her face.

While it's not known how long the broken hand of Willow Nightingale is going to keep her out of action, Mercedes has already been announced for this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in suburban Dallas, Texas.

During the post-show media scrum, Mercedes not so subtly teased that Thekla would get involved in her championship celebration. After holding the AEW Women's Title for 165 days, The Toxic Spider was forced to watch Moné and Nightingale battle for the gold from the stands inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday.