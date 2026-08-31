Willow Nightingale Vows to Smile Again After AEW All In: London Defeat
Willow Nightingale has lost her title and her smile, but there is zero reason for her head to hang low this Monday morning.
The first-ever AEW Women's Triple Crown Champion stepped into All In: London Sunday night with an already broken hand and left a brutal encounter with Mercedes Moné even more battered and bruised. The CEO emerged victorious after forcing Willow to pass out in the Statement Maker, and Nightingale has taken to social media to address her loss for the first time.
"In defeat, I do not smile, but I can pull my bruised and aching body out of bed knowing I gave my all.Willow Nightingale on X
And maybe not today or tomorrow or even the day after that, but I must remember that eventually… I will smile again. Let’s keep pushing forward."
Willow Nightingale's loss at All In: London will not keep her down
Nightingale's first reign as AEW Women's World Champion came to an end after just 35 days. She captured the title from Thekla at AEW Redemption last month, but three years after she first appeared on AEW programming in the stands at Wembley Stadium, Mercedes Moné was not going to be denied her destiny at All In: London this time around.
The CEO won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament for the second year in a row to earn her shot at redemption, after she came up short against "Timeless" Toni Storm in Texas last summer. There has now been a title change in each of the four career singles matches between Moné and Nightingale.
“Me and Willow have had it out for each other since the day that we met. Today, all of our emotions, all of our frustrations, and all of our history was right there in the ring. We gave it all to each other. She legit beat my ass all over the ring, but I beat her harder," Mercedes said during the All In: London post-show media scrum.
The CEO may have walked away as the new AEW Women's World Champion on Sunday, but she did not leave the match unscathed. Moné confirmed that she broke her nose within the first few minutes and spent the majority of the bout fighting with streams of blood pouring down her face.
While it's not known how long the broken hand of Willow Nightingale is going to keep her out of action, Mercedes has already been announced for this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in suburban Dallas, Texas.
During the post-show media scrum, Mercedes not so subtly teased that Thekla would get involved in her championship celebration. After holding the AEW Women's Title for 165 days, The Toxic Spider was forced to watch Moné and Nightingale battle for the gold from the stands inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino