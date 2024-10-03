Sammy Guevara and Female Talent Suffer Scary Injuries During ROH Taping
It's a day of celebration for All Elite Wrestling amid tonight's huge Dynamite anniversary show and a new media rights agreement with Warner Brothers Discovery finally getting across the finish line, but the festivities in Pittsburgh have gotten off to an unfortunate start.
Sammy Guevara suffered a scary injury during the Ring of Honor taping that was taking place ahead of Dynamite. Pro wrestling correspondent John Clark is at the show at the Petersen Events Center and says the ROH Tag Team Champion went for a mid air cutter during his match and landed very awkwardly.
The match was apparently stopped immediately so doctors could check in on Guevara.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has been told that Sammy was placed onto a stretcher after being 'knocked out.'
This was unfortunately the second scare of the night as a local talent was also placed on a backboard after a spot gone wrong in her match with Lady Frost, according to those in attendance.
We have not yet heard the identity of the female talent who was injured. The Takedown wishes both her and Sammy Guevara all the best.
We will provide any updates on their conditions as they become available.
