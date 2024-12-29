Shelton Benjamin Comments On Fans' Response to The Hurt Syndicate
Shelton Benjamin is pleased with the response by the fans regarding The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.
Speaking with Inside The Ropes Magazine, Benjamin commented on the reformation of The Hurt Business in AEW, now known as The Hurt Syndicate.
“Well, we wanted to do this pretty much since the original band was disbanded in a galaxy far, far away. So it’s always been something that we felt like fans never really got to experience. We never really got to experience a live crowd together and that’s always been something we wanted to do. We want the opportunity to see what we really could have done. Like I said, it’s always been something we all wanted to do.”- Shelton Benjamin
The Hurt Business was a popular part of WWE’s Pandemic Era wrestling. Benjamin, alongside MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Cedric Alexander, were a dominant force on Monday Night Raw through 2021. The group was unceremoniously disbanded and Benjamin, who had been with WWE since 2017 in his second stint with the company, was released in September 2023.
He made his AEW debut in this past October, alongside MVP and eventually a debuting Lashley. The trio reformed The Hurt Business as The Hurt Syndicate. Benjamin said he was pleased with the crowd’s overwhelmingly positive response and was excited for the fans to see what’s next.
“The reaction has been overwhelming. I’ve said before, even I was a little concerned about how fans would take to us. But for the most part, I felt nothing but love from the fans. They’ve really taken to the group and really embraced us and we’re going to give them everything that we can possibly [give], leave 100% out there in the ring with our performances, our verbiage, with everything because we’re all really appreciative."- Shelton Benjamin
